Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Occupier & Guesst Partner to Deliver Lease & Revenue Intelligence for Multi-Unit Operators
Occupier and Guesst unite to deliver integrated lease management and store revenue analytics, helping multi-unit retailers, restaurants, and franchise brands streamline operations, optimize sales-based rent, and drive smarter real estate decisions.
By: Occupier
"Both of our platforms sit at the intersection of real estate and brick & mortar operations,"
This partnership is part of a larger movement to equip real estate and operations teams with tools that tackle specialized challenges in commercial real estate. Occupier is committed to collaborating with forward-thinking technology providers like Guesst to ensure that commercial tenants have access to best-in-class solutions for managing their portfolios. By bridging critical data gaps—whether in revenue reporting, compliance roadblocks, site selection analytics, or construction hurdles—these partnerships empower real estate teams to make smarter decisions, drive operational efficiency, and maximize the value of their brick-and-mortar footprint.
Guesst Co-Founder & CEO, Jay Norris, emphasized the synergy: "We're both solving real problems for the same stakeholders. Occupier simplifies lease administration and accounting compliance, while Guesst turns raw POS data into insights for lease optimization, revenue forecasting, and store performance analytics. Together, we're giving tenants an edge — especially when it comes to complex franchise royalty structures and sales-based rent calculations."
The partnership also opens the door to deeper analysis. Guesst's data engine can pull in sales from over 11 point-of-sale systems, and combined with lease data from Occupier, can offer granular benchmarking — including hourly breakdowns, category trends, and weather-based sales analytics.
"Long term, we see a future where our platforms share data to power industry-wide benchmarking,"
The partnership between Occupier and Guesst is live now, with more updates and joint education initiatives on the roadmap.
About Occupier
Occupier is modern lease management software built for commercial tenants. From site selection to lease administration to lease accounting compliance, Occupier powers collaboration between real estate, operations, legal, accounting, and finance teams across every location. www.occupier.com
About Guesst
Guesst connects merchants to property owners through powerful sales data insights. By pulling in POS data and matching it with lease terms, Guessts helps brands, landlords, and franchisors understand the real-time financial performance of their locations — and make smarter decisions. www.guesst.co
To learn more, visit https://www.occupier.com/
Contact
Morgan Beard
Head of Marketing, Occupier
***@occupier.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse