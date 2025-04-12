 

Occupier & Guesst Partner to Deliver Lease & Revenue Intelligence for Multi-Unit Operators

Occupier and Guesst unite to deliver integrated lease management and store revenue analytics, helping multi-unit retailers, restaurants, and franchise brands streamline operations, optimize sales-based rent, and drive smarter real estate decisions.
By: Occupier
 
NEW YORK - April 16, 2025 - PRLog -- Occupier, a leading lease management software for multi-location tenants, announced a strategic partnership with Guesst, a dynamic platform powering data exchange between merchants and property owners. This collaboration is set to unlock a new era of lease intelligence and revenue transparency for restaurant, retail, and franchise brands across the U.S.

"Both of our platforms sit at the intersection of real estate and brick & mortar operations," said Andrew Flint, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Occupier. "This partnership allows tenants to streamline their lease workflows inside Occupier, while leveraging Guesst to tie sales performance directly to lease terms — like percentage rent and breakpoints — for improved store revenue optimization and predictability."

This partnership is part of a larger movement to equip real estate and operations teams with tools that tackle specialized challenges in commercial real estate. Occupier is committed to collaborating with forward-thinking technology providers like Guesst to ensure that commercial tenants have access to best-in-class solutions for managing their portfolios. By bridging critical data gaps—whether in revenue reporting, compliance roadblocks, site selection analytics, or construction hurdles—these partnerships empower real estate teams to make smarter decisions, drive operational efficiency, and maximize the value of their brick-and-mortar footprint.

Guesst Co-Founder & CEO, Jay Norris, emphasized the synergy: "We're both solving real problems for the same stakeholders. Occupier simplifies lease administration and accounting compliance, while Guesst turns raw POS data into insights for lease optimization, revenue forecasting, and store performance analytics. Together, we're giving tenants an edge — especially when it comes to complex franchise royalty structures and sales-based rent calculations."

The partnership also opens the door to deeper analysis. Guesst's data engine can pull in sales from over 11 point-of-sale systems, and combined with lease data from Occupier, can offer granular benchmarking — including hourly breakdowns, category trends, and weather-based sales analytics.

"Long term, we see a future where our platforms share data to power industry-wide benchmarking," said Flint. "And short term, if a tenant can import their lease directly into Guesst via Occupier and auto-populate deal terms — that's a massive win."

The partnership between Occupier and Guesst is live now, with more updates and joint education initiatives on the roadmap.

About Occupier
Occupier is modern lease management software built for commercial tenants. From site selection to lease administration to lease accounting compliance, Occupier powers collaboration between real estate, operations, legal, accounting, and finance teams across every location. www.occupier.com

About Guesst
Guesst connects merchants to property owners through powerful sales data insights. By pulling in POS data and matching it with lease terms, Guessts helps brands, landlords, and franchisors understand the real-time financial performance of their locations — and make smarter decisions. www.guesst.co

To learn more, visit https://www.occupier.com/partnerships/guesst-retail-revenue/

Contact
Morgan Beard
Head of Marketing, Occupier
***@occupier.com
Source:Occupier
Email:***@occupier.com Email Verified
