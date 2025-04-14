Follow on Google News
Florida's VA Mortgage Center stuns the mortgage industry with 30 day VA closing guarantee
VA mortgages will close in 30 days or less, and we'll guarantee it, says VA Expert Rick Foxx
"We close VA loans in 30 days or less, routinely," said Rick Foxx, VA mortgage expert and founder of FLVMC. "We're so confident in our process that we're putting a guarantee on it. Nobody else in the industry is doing this because nobody else is built like we are—we do VA loans, and only VA loans."
While many large lenders struggle with the complex ins and outs of VA loan processing, FLVMC has streamlined the entire experience by focusing exclusively on veterans and active-duty service members. The company has developed a system specifically tailored to the unique requirements of VA loans, allowing them to sidestep the bottlenecks and inefficiencies that often plague traditional lenders.
"Our mission is simple: help veterans and service members take full advantage of the VA benefits they earned," said Foxx. "Unfortunately, many of them get stuck with big banks or national lenders who treat VA loans like an afterthought, and take forever to close. At FLVMC, VA is all we do—so we do it better, faster, and with fewer headaches for the borrower."
The 30-day closing guarantee is more than just a marketing promise—it's backed by a track record of performance. FLVMC's in-house VA specialists work hand-in-hand with real estate agents, appraisers, and underwriters to ensure every loan moves swiftly through each stage of the process. This hands-on approach not only speeds up closings but also provides a smoother experience for borrowers, many of whom are navigating tight moving timelines or active-duty relocations.
"Veterans shouldn't have to wait two months to get into their homes," said Foxx. "With our team, they won't have to. We're removing barriers and raising expectations for what a VA mortgage experience should look like. If the closing on a VA purchase mortgages takes longer than 30 days, and we're the cause of the delay, your appraisal fee is on us "
"Too many mortgage companies try to be everything to everybody, and they end up being very slow on VA mortgage. It's absurd for a VA mortgage to take longer than 30 days, from start to finish."
As the demand for VA loans continues to rise nationwide, Florida's VA Mortgage Center stands out not only for its specialization but also for its unwavering commitment to serving those who've served.
Veterans, active-duty military, and eligible service members interested in the 30-day closing guarantee can learn more by visiting https://www.flvmc.com/
About Florida's VA Mortgage Center
FLVMC is Florida's leading mortgage company specializing exclusively in VA home loans. Founded by VA mortgage expert Rick Foxx, the company is dedicated to helping veterans and active-duty military personnel secure home financing through the VA loan program. With a mission to make the process faster, easier, and more accessible, FLVMC has become the trusted choice for those who have served.
