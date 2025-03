Join Our DHA-Accredited CME Webinar:Advancements in Pediatric Seating Solutions and 3D Customization

Hope AMC Dubai is going to organize a DHA-Accredited CME webinar for healthcare professionals to help them become well-versed in the advancements in pediatric seating solutions and 3D customization.

In-depth exploration of adaptive seating technologies

Case studies demonstrating real-world applications

Live Q&A session with expert speakers

3 CPD points for professional development

Hope AMC is excited to invite healthcare professionals to participate in an(https://posts.gle/HhGrT9) on April 11, 2025. This session, offering 3 CPD points, will explore the latest developments in pediatric seating solutions, with a particular focus on 3D customization and 3D-printed foam technology.This webinar will cover a range of cutting-edge adaptive seating technologies, with an emphasis on how 3D-printed foam solutions are transforming the way we address pediatric seating needs. Mr. Mostafa Selim and Eng. Ahmed Atef will guide attendees through the latest innovations in the field by offering valuable insights and practical knowledge.The session will feature a comprehensive discussion on how these advancements can improve the quality of life for children with developmental challenges. With a focus on individual needs and customization, participants will learn how to apply these technologies to enhance function, comfort, and independence in pediatric patients.The webinar will provide a platform for professionals working in pediatric care, physiotherapy, and rehabilitation to expand their knowledge of advanced seating solutions. Attendees will gain an understanding of how 3D printing and foam technologies are revolutionizing the field that enables for customized and dynamic solutions tailored to the unique needs of children.This session is an excellent opportunity for healthcare providers to enhance their clinical expertise and better serve children who require specialized seating arrangements. Attendees will also have the chance to engage in discussions with leading experts in the field, enriching their understanding of the latest trends and techniques.To ensure a spot, interested individuals must register early as space is limited so that they don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from leading experts and enhance their clinical knowledge.Date: April 11, 2025Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM (UAE Time)Location: Online (Virtual)CPD Points: 3 CPD Points (DHA Accredited)Mr. Mostafa Selim – Physiotherapist & Seating Specialist, Hope AMCEng. Ahmed Atef – Founder, Tinta Lab Hope AMC provides complete medical care and facilities for children and parents. A unique, one-stop destination for family healthcare, Hope AMC brings all the specialist doctors under one roof, making it easier for patients to access premium medical services, and caters to all the healthcare needs and rehabilitation facilities for children.