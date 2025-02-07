Natalie Jean Unveils Emotionally Powerful Country Folk Single "Love and Hate"

Acclaimed artist Natalie Jean delivers a deeply moving and evocative performance in her latest Country Folk single, "Love and Hate".

-- This heartfelt track, born out of an extraordinary collaboration with songwriters Taylor Marie Wagner and Stephanie Ryann, delves into the complexities of love and conflict, offering a soul-stirring blend of storytelling and raw, organic sound.Natalie Jean, who serves as both the lead vocalist and a songwriter, brings the song's emotional depth to life with a commanding and deeply resonant vocal performance. The song reflects on the intense push and pull of human relationships, weaving together intricate melodies and poignant lyrics that strike a universal chord.About the ArtistsNatalie Jean – Lead Vocalist & SongwriterA Billboard, iTunes, Apple Music, and Amazon charting artist, Natalie Jean is a 2x Gold Medal Winner in the Global Music Awards. Known for her versatility, she has released six acclaimed albums and numerous singles across Jazz, Pop, Blues, Country, and Rock. Fluent in French, Spanish, English, and Haitian Creole, she draws inspiration from legendary artists such as Lena Horne, Nina Simone, and Ella Fitzgerald. Beyond her music career, Natalie is the host of "Chatting with Nat" on the SIMRadio Network and co-founder of Sisters In Music (SIM), which empowers and supports women in the music industry.Taylor Marie Wagner – SongwriterA rising name in Nashville's country music scene, Taylor Marie Wagner has amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify. She has earned 14 songwriter cuts, with her music featured on Sirius XM, CMT, and WSM (Grand Ole Opry). Wagner co-wrote "Whiskey Knows", performed by Jessica Rose and currently gaining traction on Sirius XM, as well as "Jeep Girl" for Jeremy Rowe, which reached #15 on the iTunes Country Charts. Her extensive songwriting career has earned her multiple Josie Awards and ISSA nominations, including 15 nominations at the 2025 International Music Awards in Holland.Instagram: @taylormariewagnermusicStephanie Ryann – SongwriterNew England's own Stephanie Ryann is a fearless and authentic voice in country music. Her razor-sharp lyrics and bold storytelling have earned her recognition in CMT, WSM Radio, and Celeb Secrets Country. Her 2024 single, "Naked," co-written with hit songwriter Jennifer Schott, has surpassed 50,000 streams. Stephanie has performed alongside Matt Stell, Priscilla Block, Cole Swindell, and Tenille Arts, earning a reputation for her powerhouse vocals and commanding stage presence. With new music and live performances ahead, Stephanie Ryann is a rising star to watch.About "Love and Hate""Love and Hate" is an emotional journey through the highs and lows of relationships, exploring themes of passion, heartbreak, and resilience. The earthy, folk-inspired instrumentation perfectly complements Natalie Jean's soulful and expressive vocals, while the intricate songwriting of Taylor Marie Wagner and Stephanie Ryann creates a lyrical depth that resonates deeply with listeners.This collaboration showcases the beauty of vulnerability in music, offering a track that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. With its haunting melodies and evocative lyrics, "Love and Hate" stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in country folk music.Streaming and Media Information"Love and Hate" is available for streaming and purchase on all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and iTunes.For media inquiries, interviews, or press opportunities, please contact:Natalie Jean#LoveAndHate #CountryFolk #NewMusic #NatalieJean #TaylorMarieWagner #StephanieRyann #MusicRelease #CountryMusic #FolkMusic