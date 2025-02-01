Follow on Google News
ForHumanity Europe launches AI Policy Accelerator with ABBYY as the First AI Participant
By: ForHumanity Europe
It will be reviewed by the AI Policy Accelerator community consisting of volunteer academics, practitioners, audit firms, and notified bodies. When completed, ABBYY and the ForHumanity volunteers in the accelerator will have collaborated to develop ABBYY's compliance materials designed to meet the legal obligations associated with Article 9 of (EU) 2024:1689. A public report of the AI Policy Accelerator will be produced by ForHumanity that outlines ABBYY's implementable, auditable compliance with the EU AI Act and the process that produced the results.
Ryan Carrier, President of ForHumanity Europe said, "ForHumanity created the AI Policy Accelerator to enable a robust, practical, and interactive learning experience designed to foster compliance with the EU AI Act. We are grateful to ABBYY for participating in the Policy Accelerator with the first purpose-built AI for intelligent automation and look forward to proving the sufficiency and implementability of our audit standards to meet exit criteria, including evaluation methods available for external auditors and conformity assessments."
Ulf Persson, ABBYY CEO commented, "ABBYY's history of innovation combined with our portfolio of products worldwide led us to identify the best mechanism to demonstrate and document our compliance-by-
Roman Kilun, Chief Compliance Officer for ABBYY said, "ForHumanity's team of experts have invested countless hours since April 2021 developing audit standards designed to be assured by independent third-party auditors in support of the EU AI Act. We determined that their risk management criteria ensured our compliance with the EU AI Act and other leading standards around the world. The AI Policy Accelerator will enable ABBYY to validate our compliance."
ForHumanity is launching nine discrete AI Policy Accelerators, including Risk Management (Governance, Ethical Oversight, AI Literacy, Data Management, Transparency, Monitoring, Human Oversight, and Quality Management) designed to cover major portions of EU AI Act legal obligations in easily implementable portions. Multiple AIs may go through any of ForHumanity's AI Policy Accelerator modules.
Sundar Narayanan, ForHumanity Board Member and project lead for the Risk Management module stated, "Inside the module, one of our primary tasks is to validate consensus exit criteria amongst all stakeholders. Final exit criteria will be determined in the context of the law and in consideration of standards in development from CEN/CENELEC JTC 21. Interpreting those implementable, auditable criteria will be the job of experts volunteering for the purpose including, academics, auditors, and notified bodies. ABBYY's compliance team has final say on the exit criteria given the AI Policy Accelerator's expert advice."
About ForHumanity Europe
ForHumanity Europe (https://forhumanity.center/
About ABBYY
ABBYY puts your information to work with purpose-built AI. We combine innovation and experience to transform data from business-critical documents into intelligent actionable outcomes in over 200 languages in real time. We are trusted by more than 10,000 companies globally, including many of the Fortune 500, to drive significant impact where it matters most: accelerate the customer experience, operational excellence, and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a global company with headquarters in Austin, Texas and offices in 13 countries, and is the Official Intelligent Automation Partner of Arsenal Women Football Club (https://www.abbyy.com/
