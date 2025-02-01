Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Chessby: Bringing the Heart of Chess Back to Life
Chessby Now Connects with Chess.com and Lichess.org to Bring Your Online Rating to the Real World
By: ChessBy
Key Features:
Chessby seamlessly merges digital ratings with physical play, making it easier to find well-matched opponents in real life. It encourages face-to-face chess interactions, enhancing the traditional chess experience. Whether you're traveling or looking to play in your hometown, Chessby ensures you find a game anywhere.
Game Recording & Analysis
Chessby allows players to annotate their games using algebraic notation, making it easy to review and analyze past matches for strategic improvement.
Availability:
Chessby is available for download on the Play Store (https://play.google.com/
Join the movement to bring chess back to life in the real world! Download Chessby now and be part of a community where chess connects us all – online and offline. Whether you're playing at home, at the park, or in your favorite café, Chessby makes it easy to find your next game and stay connected with players around you.
Chessby wants to rediscover the essence of chess, become the human touch in the digital game world we are living now, create space for people to play. In-person chess fosters deeper focus, social bonds, and emotional resilience. It enhances over-the-board intuition, reading opponents' cues, and building a real chess community beyond screens.
Make Chess Real Again.
Media Contact: Diego Rodriguez
diego@chessby.com
ChessBy
Company Website (https://www.chessby.com)
Contact
Diego Rodriguez
***@chessby.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse