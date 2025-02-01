Chessby: Bringing the Heart of Chess Back to Life

Chessby Now Connects with Chess.com and Lichess.org to Bring Your Online Rating to the Real World

Algebraic Notation Support : Chessby allows players to record games using algebraic notation for later analysis, helping users improve their strategy and review past matches.

: Access tutorials, game analysis, and coaching opportunities to learn from local and international chess masters. Online Rating Integration: Players can link their Chess.com (https://www.chess.com/ ) & Lichess.org ratings to their Chessby profiles, ensuring competitive and balanced matchmaking in over-the-board (OTB) games.: Players can link their Chess.com and Lichess.org ratings to their Chessby profiles, ensuring competitive and balanced matchmaking in over-the-board games.

Chessby is more than an app—it's a movement to reconnect chess players with the soul of the game. In a world where chess is often played in solitude behind screens, Chessby revives the thrill of face-to-face encounters, the energy of real competition, and the camaraderie of shared passion. Whether you're seeking a casual game at a local café or a fierce battle in a grand tournament, Chessby helps you find your perfect match, bringing the online chess community to life in the real world.Chessby seamlessly merges digital ratings with physical play, making it easier to find well-matched opponents in real life. It encourages face-to-face chess interactions, enhancing the traditional chess experience. Whether you're traveling or looking to play in your hometown, Chessby ensures you find a game anywhere.Chessby is available for download on the Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.chessby.app)., with ongoing updates to enhance user experience and expand functionalities.Join the movement to bring chess back to life in the real world! Download Chessby now and be part of a community where chess connects us all – online and offline. Whether you're playing at home, at the park, or in your favorite café, Chessby makes it easy to find your next game and stay connected with players around you.Chessby wants to rediscover the essence of chess, become the human touch in the digital game world we are living now, create space for people to play. In-person chess fosters deeper focus, social bonds, and emotional resilience. It enhances over-the-board intuition, reading opponents' cues, and building a real chess community beyond screens.