Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A Announces New Leadership to Propel Revitalization and Growth
Bishop Dale L. Cudjoe has been a dedicated leader within COCHUSA, serving as the Presiding Bishop of the Northern Diocese since his election in 2010 and consecration in 2011. His leadership has been marked by a focus on evangelization, reconciliation, restoration, and salvation, guiding the church toward spiritual growth and community engagement. In 2016, he was elected to serve the national church as the First Vice President. Bishop Cudjoe has served the Church on all levels—local, district, diocese, and national—in various roles, including Sunday School Teacher, Choir Director, District Sunday School and HYPU Vice President and President, Parent Body District Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Illinois, Indiana & Iowa District, Diocese President of the Sunday School and HYPU, Diocese Program Coordinator, National Correspondence Secretary, National Prayer Coordinator, and Facilitator of the Morning Glory Prayer Service at the National Convention. He is also acts as a liaison and the endorsing agent for ministers within COCHUSA to act as Chaplains for the denomination with the United States Armed Forces. Dr. Cudjoe holds a Bachelor of Music in Music Education, a Master of Divinity, and a Doctor of Ministry Degree. He is also a Certified End of Life Specialist (CEOLS). He has been the senior pastor of Christ Temple Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. in Gary, Indiana, for the past 35 years. A born-again believer in Jesus Christ, he was licensed to preach in February 1983 and ordained an Elder in July 1983. He is married to Lady Dawn and has three adult children—Dana, Darren, and Dominique—and three grandchildren:
Bishop H. Vonzell Castilla, a native of Jackson, Mississippi, has been an integral part of COCHUSA since his youth, attending New Lake Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. He completed his high school education at Christ Missionary and Industrial College, followed by earning a bachelor's degree from Jackson State University. He then obtained a Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia School of Law. Bishop Castilla is a partner at the law firm of Waldon, Adelman, Castilla, Hiestand & Prout, where he has developed a passion for advocacy, which has proven invaluable in his ministry. His legal career has equipped him with mediation skills beneficial in resolving differences within the church community. He is also the author of the book "Make God Look Good," which focuses on his journey and is available through various book outlets. In addition to his legal and ministerial work, Bishop Castilla is the founder of Vanguard Leadership Academy, an organization dedicated to making a lasting impact on the lives of underserved and overlooked high school students by equipping and inspiring them to reach their full potential through transformative and holistic education. Bishop Castilla has also served in numerous positions within COCHUSA, including Youth Pastor and Pastor of Higher Calling Ministries COCHUSA in Decatur, Georgia; Regional Vice President for the Southeastern Diocese; Vice President and President of the National Sunday School & HYM Congress; and Chairman of the Georgia District of the Southeastern Diocese. Recently Bishop Castilla obtained a Certificate in Strategy Execution from Harvard Business School, highlighting the importance of preparing for service in the Kingdom of Christ. Bishop Castilla is married to Lady Tiffany, and they have three children: Amira, Kendall, and Lydia.
The Board of Bishops and the entire COCHUSA community extend heartfelt congratulations to Bishops Castilla, Cudjoe, Hill, and Divinity on their new roles. Their combined experience and dedication are expected to lead the church into a new era of spiritual enrichment and community service.
This leadership transition is anticipated to bring revitalization and growth to COCHUSA while steadfastly honoring our rich heritage of living a holy, sanctified life. The new leadership aims to build upon the church's strong foundation, fostering a vibrant community that reflects COCHUSA's enduring commitment to holiness and service.
For more information, please contact:
Dr. Kelli Spencer
COCHUSA Public Relations Manager
pr@cochusa.org
www.cochusa.org (https://nam09.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?
About COCHUSA
The Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. is committed to promoting a life of holiness and community service, with congregations across the United States and international missions. COCHUSA focuses on evangelization, reconciliation, restoration, and salvation, aiming to make a positive impact in the communities it serves.
Contact
Dr. Kelli Spencer
***@cochusa.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse