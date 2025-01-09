Follow on Google News
Innovative Dementia and Cognitive Health Practice Sunday Health Opens First In-Person Location
New Sunday Health Vienna, VA Office Offers Confidential, No-Cost Cognitive Screenings and Educational Resources About Modifiable Risk Factors for Dementia
By: Sunday Health
Launched in mid-2024, Sunday Health is a pioneering medical practice specializing in the diagnosis and management of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia. Sunday Health is bringing a consumer-first perspective to cognitive care, where for too long, patients have been left feeling as though a dementia diagnosis is an endpoint, the beginning of an inevitable decline. "Our approach to diagnosing and treating dementia shifts the paradigm from reactive, symptom-based care to proactive, preventive management, much like the evolution of heart health decades ago," said Dr. Doug Elwood, Chief Medical Officer, Sunday Health.
Initially offering virtual care to patients across DC, Maryland, and Virginia, Sunday Health is now expanding to include in-person appointments at its first physical location in Vienna, Virginia, at 8320 Old Courthouse Road in Suite 401. New patients may now schedule for appointments beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Key services offered by Sunday Health include:
Regular memory screenings are an essential step in maintaining cognitive health. Current guidelines recommend that individuals aged 65 and older undergo cognitive screening annually, particularly if they have a family history of dementia or concerns about memory or thinking abilities. "With new disease-slowing medications, blood-based biomarkers, AI-driven diagnostics, and growing evidence that lifestyle changes can significantly reduce dementia risk, we now have more tools than ever to help prevent and delay cognitive decline," said Dr. Elwood.
Patients may be eligible for a cognitive screening at no cost at Sunday Health's Vienna office. Screenings are being offered on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Tuesday, Jan. 28. More information about Sunday Health and sign-up for a cognitive screening is available by visiting sundayhealth.com/
