Innovative Dementia and Cognitive Health Practice Sunday Health Opens First In-Person Location

New Sunday Health Vienna, VA Office Offers Confidential, No-Cost Cognitive Screenings and Educational Resources About Modifiable Risk Factors for Dementia
By:
 
VIENNA, Va. - Jan. 13, 2025 - PRLog -- The U.S. is facing an unprecedented crisis in cognitive care as an aging population and rising dementia rates collide with an insufficient care infrastructure. While research indicates that 45 percent of dementia cases could potentially be delayed or prevented through early diagnosis and management of modifiable risk factors, a shortage of specialized healthcare professionals and dedicated interventions has left millions of Americans without access to essential diagnostic services, sufficient ongoing care, or critical preventive services.*

Launched in mid-2024, Sunday Health is a pioneering medical practice specializing in the diagnosis and management of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia. Sunday Health is bringing a consumer-first perspective to cognitive care, where for too long, patients have been left feeling as though a dementia diagnosis is an endpoint, the beginning of an inevitable decline. "Our approach to diagnosing and treating dementia shifts the paradigm from reactive, symptom-based care to proactive, preventive management, much like the evolution of heart health decades ago," said Dr. Doug Elwood, Chief Medical Officer, Sunday Health.

Initially offering virtual care to patients across DC, Maryland, and Virginia, Sunday Health is now expanding to include in-person appointments at its first physical location in Vienna, Virginia, at 8320 Old Courthouse Road in Suite 401. New patients may now schedule for appointments beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Key services offered by Sunday Health include:
  • Cognitive screenings, assessments, and diagnoses to detect changes early and establish a baseline for future comparison.
  • Proactive care targeting modifiable risk factors such as hypertension, sleep disorders, and social isolation.
  • Thorough and tailored medication review and management to identify and eliminate those that may impair cognition, while optimizing those that may support brain health and memory.
  • Support for family and other loved ones through education and resources to navigate the challenges of cognitive decline.
  • Ongoing longitudinal care for those living with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia.
Sunday Health currently accepts patients covered by Medicare Part B and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Virginia. The practice expects to be in-network in early 2025 with several additional commercial insurance companies, including Aetna, Cigna, Carefirst, and United Healthcare. Check sundayhealth.com (http://www.sundayhealth.com/) or call (571) 517-1564 to see which plans are accepted. Sunday Health also offers self-pay options for those without insurance or who may prefer to pay cash.

Regular memory screenings are an essential step in maintaining cognitive health. Current guidelines recommend that individuals aged 65 and older undergo cognitive screening annually, particularly if they have a family history of dementia or concerns about memory or thinking abilities. "With new disease-slowing medications, blood-based biomarkers, AI-driven diagnostics, and growing evidence that lifestyle changes can significantly reduce dementia risk, we now have more tools than ever to help prevent and delay cognitive decline," said Dr. Elwood.

Patients may be eligible for a cognitive screening at no cost at Sunday Health's Vienna office. Screenings are being offered on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Tuesday, Jan. 28. More information about Sunday Health and sign-up for a cognitive screening is available by visiting sundayhealth.com/screening.

Caduceus Marketing
***@caduceusmktg.com
Medical
Health
Vienna - Virginia - United States
Services
