Therapist's Personal Journey Through Romance, Heartbreak, and Resilience in the Disco Era Explored in New Memoir

A memoir by therapist/author of Don't Call That Man!A Survival Guide To Letting Go(Hyperion) about her romantic relationships in the disco days
By:
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 7, 2025 - PRLog -- Rhonda Findling, psychotherapist and author of the bestselling Don't Call That Man! A Survival Guide to Letting Go (Hyperion), invites readers to relive the dazzling disco era in her newly released memoir, Men, Love, and Disco. This candid and empowering narrative chronicles Rhonda's romantic relationships during one of the most iconic cultural moments in history, offering readers a heartfelt exploration of love, heartbreak, and resilience.

In Men, Love, and Disco, Rhonda pulls back the curtain on her own life, revealing the human side of a therapist—with all its imperfections and triumphs. Her story takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and growth, set against the glittering backdrop of disco's high-energy scene.

Rhonda has long been a sought-after television and podcast guest. She has appeared on Good Day Atlanta, Good Day New York, CNN Headline News, Iyanla, The Ricki Lake Show, Geraldo, Maury Povich, Eyewitness News, and Ask E. Jean. Her expertise has also been featured in major publications such as the New York Post, Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe, Newsday, Forbes, US Weekly, Cosmopolitan, Glamour (UK and Paris editions), Latina Magazine, Le Progrès, Life & Style, and Femina.

Beyond her career as a therapist and author, Rhonda channels her creativity through music (as an accomplished pianist), filmmaking, performance, and even rap. Memorable moments include her standout role as the "Cougar/Rapper/Therapist" on Elisa Jordana's video podcast Kermit and Friends and her viral rap collaboration with Grammy-winning rapper Offset on "Bodak Yellow."

Rhonda offers engaging commentary on the differences between dating in the disco era and 2025. Potential topics for discussion include::
  • Body Language: Dating Without the Swipe
    Connection in the disco era relied on chemistry, body language, and in-person conversations. A glance under the disco ball was our version of swiping right—a level of vulnerability that's often missing today.
  • The Organic Nature of Disco Dating
    Before dating apps and curated profiles, relationships unfolded naturally. Getting to know someone was a process of genuine discovery, free from algorithms and filters.
  • The Waiting Game: A Lost Art of Anticipation
    Without instant communication, waiting for a call or message added excitement and mystery—now replaced by constant connectivity.
  • Spontaneous Conversations: Authentic Connections
    Disco-era dating required being present and engaged. There were no perfectly crafted texts—just authentic, real-time interactions.

Originally from New York, Rhonda now resides in Atlanta, Georgia. Men, Love, and Disco is available at major online bookstores and retailers.

For interviews or more information, please contact:
Rhonda Findling
Email: RhondaDCTM@aol.com
Phone: 917-803-2314
Website: www.rhondafindling.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGA9K_M2xOE



Media Contact
Rhonda Findling
rhondadctm@aol.com
