Therapist's Personal Journey Through Romance, Heartbreak, and Resilience in the Disco Era Explored in New Memoir
A memoir by therapist/author of Don't Call That Man!A Survival Guide To Letting Go(Hyperion) about her romantic relationships in the disco days
By: Rhonda Findling
In Men, Love, and Disco, Rhonda pulls back the curtain on her own life, revealing the human side of a therapist—with all its imperfections and triumphs. Her story takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and growth, set against the glittering backdrop of disco's high-energy scene.
Rhonda has long been a sought-after television and podcast guest. She has appeared on Good Day Atlanta, Good Day New York, CNN Headline News, Iyanla, The Ricki Lake Show, Geraldo, Maury Povich, Eyewitness News, and Ask E. Jean. Her expertise has also been featured in major publications such as the New York Post, Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe, Newsday, Forbes, US Weekly, Cosmopolitan, Glamour (UK and Paris editions), Latina Magazine, Le Progrès, Life & Style, and Femina.
Beyond her career as a therapist and author, Rhonda channels her creativity through music (as an accomplished pianist), filmmaking, performance, and even rap. Memorable moments include her standout role as the "Cougar/Rapper/
Rhonda offers engaging commentary on the differences between dating in the disco era and 2025. Potential topics for discussion include::
Originally from New York, Rhonda now resides in Atlanta, Georgia. Men, Love, and Disco is available at major online bookstores and retailers.
For interviews or more information, please contact:
Rhonda Findling
Email: RhondaDCTM@aol.com
Phone: 917-803-2314
Website: www.rhondafindling.com
