Therapist's Personal Journey Through Romance, Heartbreak, and Resilience in the Disco Era Explored in New Memoir

A memoir by therapist/author of Don't Call That Man!A Survival Guide To Letting Go(Hyperion) about her romantic relationships in the disco days

Body Language: Dating Without the Swipe

Connection in the disco era relied on chemistry, body language, and in-person conversations. A glance under the disco ball was our version of swiping right—a level of vulnerability that's often missing today.

Before dating apps and curated profiles, relationships unfolded naturally. Getting to know someone was a process of genuine discovery, free from algorithms and filters.

Without instant communication, waiting for a call or message added excitement and mystery—now replaced by constant connectivity.

Disco-era dating required being present and engaged. There were no perfectly crafted texts—just authentic, real-time interactions.

Rhonda Findling, psychotherapist and author of the bestselling Don't Call That Man! A Survival Guide To Letting Go (Hyperion), invites readers to relive the dazzling disco era in her newly released memoir, Disco Daze: A Therapist's Memoir of Love, Heartbreak, and Resilience. This candid and empowering narrative chronicles Rhonda's romantic relationships during one of the most iconic cultural moments in history, offering readers a heartfelt exploration of love, heartbreak, and resilience.

In Disco Daze, Rhonda pulls back the curtain on her own life, revealing the human side of a therapist—with all its imperfections and triumphs. Her story takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and growth, set against the glittering backdrop of disco's high-energy scene.

Rhonda has long been a sought-after television and podcast guest. She has appeared on The Today Show and The View. Her expertise has also been featured in major publications such as the New York Times, Cosmopolitan (UK and Paris editions), Glamour, and Marie Claire.

Beyond her career as a therapist and author, Rhonda channels her creativity through music (as an accomplished pianist), filmmaking, performance, and even rap.

Rhonda offers engaging commentary on the differences between dating in the disco era and 2025.