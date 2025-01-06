Follow on Google News
Aerospace & Defense PLM Action Group to Sponsor a Webinar on a Common Language for Aerospace
By: CIMdata
Airbus has been advancing a project to create a unified language for data querying for several years. This language aims to enhance the value of data by offering practical solutions to clarify, federate, and query it with minimal cost and effort, even at scale. The language is built on proven international standards, such as ISO/IEC 81346, developed initially for construction projects.
With the support of this standard's authors, Airbus has developed extensions for other domains (manufacturing, processes, aircraft, and properties). These extensions are being proposed to ISO/IEC individually for formal introduction as new parts of ISO/IEC 81346.
As we all know, a language only becomes common when it is recognized by the key players and used by many people. This webinar is an opportunity to present this project to a community of peers, receive feedback, and invite collaboration to benefit the aerospace industry and beyond.
Attendees will:
According to James Roche, Director of CIMdata's Aerospace & Defense Practice and the moderator for this event, "The ability to label items in compliance with a standard requires four things: one, a standard for naming items; two, a protocol for attaching a label to an item based on the characteristics of that item; three, a means to extract those characteristics from multiple formats; and four, automation of the process for labeling billions of items with a practical level of effort and in a practical timeframe. Airbus' Thomas Barre has developed solutions for all four requirements, including AI tools for automated labeling. The potential value to the industry is enormous."
Anyone involved in product or process development will find the presentation worth attending.
