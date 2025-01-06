 

Aerospace & Defense PLM Action Group to Sponsor a Webinar on a Common Language for Aerospace

By: CIMdata
 
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Jan. 6, 2025 - PRLog -- Members of the Aerospace & Defense PLM Action Group (AD PAG) will sponsor a webinar and panel discussion on the creation of a unified language for querying data, which will take place at 11:00 a.m. EST on 28 January 2025.

Airbus has been advancing a project to create a unified language for data querying for several years. This language aims to enhance the value of data by offering practical solutions to clarify, federate, and query it with minimal cost and effort, even at scale. The language is built on proven international standards, such as ISO/IEC 81346, developed initially for construction projects.

With the support of this standard's authors, Airbus has developed extensions for other domains (manufacturing, processes, aircraft, and properties). These extensions are being proposed to ISO/IEC individually for formal introduction as new parts of ISO/IEC 81346.

As we all know, a language only becomes common when it is recognized by the key players and used by many people. This webinar is an opportunity to present this project to a community of peers, receive feedback, and invite collaboration to benefit the aerospace industry and beyond.

Attendees will:
  • Discover the Power of Digital Continuity: Understand how digital continuity and digital threads are essential for collaborative operations and data-driven studies.
  • Unlock the Key Role of a Common Language: Explore how a unified language bridges human and machine understanding by providing explicit, usable data.
  • Learn About Industry Standards: See how Airbus, with support from the standard's creators, has adapted and expanded an existing industry standard for organizing common language definitions to tailor it for the aerospace industry.
  • Harness Cutting-Edge Tools: Learn about Airbus-developed tools powered by machine learning algorithms that automate the tagging of millions of items and relate them in a graphical database, even when the information comes from multiple sources in table or text formats.
  • Experience Proven Results: Discover how the Airbus solution has been rigorously tested to ensure it is robust, scalable, and user-friendly.

According to James Roche, Director of CIMdata's Aerospace & Defense Practice and the moderator for this event, "The ability to label items in compliance with a standard requires four things: one, a standard for naming items; two, a protocol for attaching a label to an item based on the characteristics of that item; three, a means to extract those characteristics from multiple formats; and four, automation of the process for labeling billions of items with a practical level of effort and in a practical timeframe. Airbus' Thomas Barre has developed solutions for all four requirements, including AI tools for automated labeling. The potential value to the industry is enormous."

Anyone involved in product or process development will find the presentation worth attending.

To find out more, visit https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars/webinar-a-common-language-for-aerospace-a-proposal-for-collaboration-between-a-d-companies. To register, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/392862544940730457.

Page Updated Last on: Jan 06, 2025
