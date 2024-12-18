Follow on Google News
New Age Startup MBA - Bringing Together the Startup Ecosystem
By: Prepare 4 VC
The "New Way to MBA" differentiates itself from traditional business programs by offering a practical, hands-on approach. Participants will learn directly from founders, CXOs, and startup experts, gaining insight into the challenges and demands of the startup world. The program is designed for those looking to build companies or gain employment at startups, with a core focus on AI and entrepreneurship. Students will work on live, hands-on projects that allow them to apply and develop the skills they learn in real-world scenarios.
Sarvesh Tusnial, Founder of LaunchPilot, explains, "With the 'New Way to MBA,' we are creating a new standard for business education. The focus is on practical, skills-based learning rather than theoretical concepts.This program is tailored for those who are serious about working in or building early-stage companies, with the added benefit of focusing on AI, a critical area for future growth."
The program offers a US-accredited MBA degree at a cost that is significantly lower than traditional MBA programs, making it more accessible. It features a flexible, credit-based learning system, allowing students to choose their own learning tracks and project-based modules. The program is globally hybrid, combining online learning with in-person opportunities at Talent Hubs in major startup hubs, including cities in the US, Singapore, and India, to enhance the experience.
"We are very excited about the partnership here at Prepare 4 VC. We have built a platform and ecosystem that has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs learn from a vast network of mentors and advisors, expand their networks of customers and investors and raise over $450M in capital for their ventures," explains Jason Kraus, CEO of Prepare 4 VC. "Working with Mentogram to be able to reach up and coming, eager entrepreneurs and MBA students alongside their proven networks and partnerships was a no brainer."
Siddharth Dangi, Founder of Mentogram, states, "Our focus on AI and startup skills is vital for preparing students for the future of work in the global startup ecosystem. We bring together experts, mentors and opportunities to learn from around the world, allowing participants to learn from the best. With a strong emphasis on hands-on projects, skill development and in-person experiences in their nearest cities, we aim to ride the wave of AI and startups and address the skill gap in this domain."
The "New Way to MBA" is supported by a wide network of startup leaders, Forbes 30 Under 30 founders, leaders at Fortune 500 companies, venture capitalists, and industry experts. The program has gone global and also formed strategic partnerships with American Management University, Boston New Technology, Cambridge Innovation Centre, Singapore-based Angel School, Meet Ventures, and India-based Chiripal Group of Companies.
For more information about the "New Way to MBA," visit https://launchpilot.club/
Super excited to announce our partnership with Boston-based Prepare4VC, to launch a startup-focused business school in Boston, that focuses on addressing the massive talent gap for leadership roles in startups with practioned-led education.
When we pitched our vision to Jason who leads Prepare4VC and EqX Fund - the vision was very clear - to make higher education more startup oriented, affordable and practitioner led.
Boston, the academic capital with its vibrant university ecosystem, offers the ideal environment for this venture. Through our collaboration with Prepare4VC, led by Jason Kraus, we're bringing together venture-building and education in a way that's directly aligned with the needs of the startup eco-system and making higher education more startup oriented, affordable and practitioner led.
Siddharth, and I had the pleasure of meeting with Jason and the Prepare4VC team in Boston recently, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this vision to the U.S. Together, we're ready to build the next generation of startup leaders and expand our footprint in the American market, known for its vibrant entrepreneurial culture.
