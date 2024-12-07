Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Jodie Blum Appointed Executive Director of Nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway
The seasoned social impact leader's expertise in Celebrity and Brand Partnerships is a strategic win for Pay Away, anticipated to help advance their mission and reach in 2025 and beyond.
As the Founder and CEO of The Co-llective Social Impact Agency (http://www.theco-
"It is an honor to join Pay Away The Layaway and contribute to its incredible mission of spreading joy to families during the most meaningful times of the year," said Blum. "By building partnerships within the vast sports and entertainment communities, as well as corporations that share our passion, we can bring more smiles and less stress to even more families, one layaway at a time."
Blum's career highlights include working with renowned names and brands, such as pioneering The Common Ground Foundation alongside artist and activist Common, redefining the music industry's next generation as the inaugural Executive Director of GRAMMY U, and shaping legacies for NFL and NBA champions. She has also forged strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Cartier, Coca-Cola, NBA, Mercedes-Benz, Live Nation, and StockX, elevating their philanthropic efforts.
Lee Karchawer, Founder of Pay Away The Layaway, expressed enthusiasm for Blum's leadership, stating, "Jodie's shared passion for helping others and her exceptional industry experience align perfectly with the heart of our organization. Her leadership will be instrumental in growing our impact and making a difference in the lives of countless families."
Under Blum's guidance, Pay Away The Layaway aims to broaden its programmatic reach by forging innovative collaborations, creating opportunities to support even more families and bringing joy during critical moments throughout the year.
For more information about Pay Away The Layaway and how to get involved, visit www.payaway.org.
About Pay Away The Layaway:
Founded in 2011, Pay Away The Layaway is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to paying off layaway balances for families in need, focusing on back-to-school supplies, holiday gifts, and other essentials. By working with retail partners and corporate sponsors, the organization has spread joy and relief to thousands of families across the country.
About The Co-llective Social Impact Agency:
Founded in 2015 by Jodie Blum, The Co-llective is an innovative social impact agency that raises the standards in nonprofit consulting, full-service management, cause marketing and strategic brand partnerships. Jodie is a renowned philanthropic advisor to leaders in sports, entertainment, and corporate industries (www.theco-llective.com).
Media Contact
Envision Global Corporation
Candace Reese Walters
envisionreply@
4702318819
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse