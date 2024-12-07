 

Jodie Blum Appointed Executive Director of Nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway

The seasoned social impact leader's expertise in Celebrity and Brand Partnerships is a strategic win for Pay Away, anticipated to help advance their mission and reach in 2025 and beyond.
By:
 
GOSHEN, N.Y. - Dec. 12, 2024 - PRLog -- Pay Away The Layaway, a nonprofit dedicated to spreading joy by paying off layaway balances for back-to-school and holiday essentials, is proud to announce the appointment of Jodie Blum as its new Executive Director. With over 25 years of leadership in strategic philanthropy, social impact marketing, and high-profile partnerships, Blum is set to amplify the organization's reach and deepen its impact nationwide.

As the Founder and CEO of The Co-llective Social Impact Agency (http://www.theco-llective.com/), Blum has built an unparalleled reputation for harnessing the power of celebrity influence and strategic partnerships to create meaningful change. Her expertise is set to elevate Pay Away The Layaway's mission, expanding its incredible legacy of bringing joy to over 12,000 families across the nation and paving the way for an even greater impact in the years to come.

"It is an honor to join Pay Away The Layaway and contribute to its incredible mission of spreading joy to families during the most meaningful times of the year," said Blum. "By building partnerships within the vast sports and entertainment communities, as well as corporations that share our passion, we can bring more smiles and less stress to even more families, one layaway at a time."

Blum's career highlights include working with renowned names and brands, such as pioneering The Common Ground Foundation alongside artist and activist Common, redefining the music industry's next generation as the inaugural Executive Director of GRAMMY U, and shaping legacies for NFL and NBA champions. She has also forged strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Cartier, Coca-Cola, NBA, Mercedes-Benz, Live Nation, and StockX, elevating their philanthropic efforts.

Lee Karchawer, Founder of Pay Away The Layaway, expressed enthusiasm for Blum's leadership, stating, "Jodie's shared passion for helping others and her exceptional industry experience align perfectly with the heart of our organization. Her leadership will be instrumental in growing our impact and making a difference in the lives of countless families."

Under Blum's guidance, Pay Away The Layaway aims to broaden its programmatic reach by forging innovative collaborations, creating opportunities to support even more families and bringing joy during critical moments throughout the year.

For more information about Pay Away The Layaway and how to get involved, visit www.payaway.org.

About Pay Away The Layaway:
Founded in 2011, Pay Away The Layaway is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to paying off layaway balances for families in need, focusing on back-to-school supplies, holiday gifts, and other essentials. By working with retail partners and corporate sponsors, the organization has spread joy and relief to thousands of families across the country.

About The Co-llective Social Impact Agency:
Founded in 2015 by Jodie Blum, The Co-llective is an innovative social impact agency that raises the standards in nonprofit consulting, full-service management, cause marketing and strategic brand partnerships. Jodie is a renowned philanthropic advisor to leaders in sports, entertainment, and corporate industries (www.theco-llective.com).

Media Contact
Envision Global Corporation
Candace Reese Walters
envisionreply@gmail.com
4702318819
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
