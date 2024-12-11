Follow on Google News
Hospice's Legacy Carried on by New Local Ownership
"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Doctor's Hospice of Idaho, a facility deeply rooted in the community it serves. Our vision is to build upon the legacy established by Cody Freston and bring a renewed focus on patient care and employee well-being."
"This acquisition made all the sense in the world for us," said Brian Jorgenson, Chief Investment Officer at Capital Eleven, "The potential to enhance lives through this investment is truly inspiring. Together with Kris, Ashley and Willowbridge Group, we can build a place where lives are honored, and every individual feels surrounded by warmth and love in their final chapter. This is just the beginning of our activity within the hospice sector."
Recognizing that exceptional patient care begins with a dedicated and empowered staff, Kristopher Stice and Ashley Copeland are committed to creating a world-class experience for employees at Doctor's Hospice of Idaho. By prioritizing staff well-being, training, and development, they believe that this will ultimately lead to world-class care for patients and their families.
About Kristopher Stice:
Kristopher Stice, Co-owner, will bring his extensive background and experience in healthcare operations and unwavering commitment to enhancing small hospice operations. With a passion for serving the community and a focus on patient-centered world-class care, Kris is excited about the opportunity to make a positive impact on the community where he and his family reside.
About Ashley Copeland:
Ashley Copeland, CEO/Administator, a seasoned professional with a background in supporting well-known hospice agencies, joins the team at Doctor's Hospice of Idaho to drive operational excellence and enhance the overall patient experience. Ashley's dedication to fostering lasting relationships and improving hospice care aligns perfectly with the mission of Doctor's Hospice of Idaho.
About Capital Eleven:
Capital Eleven is an investment firm with expertise in various sectors, including private equity, early stage venture capital, and real estate development. As an industry leader, Capital Eleven's core focus lies in identifying promising investment opportunities and leveraging their extensive network and resources to cultivate long-term value and growth.
About Doctor's Hospice of Idaho:
Doctor's Hospice of Idaho has been providing hospice care for their patients and their families in the Meridian, Idaho and surrounding Treasure Valley area since 2016. At Doctor's Hospice of Idaho, they offer compassionate care with the utmost dignity and respect. Please visit them at https://doctorshospiceofidaho.com for the latest information about Doctor's Hospice of Idaho and their services.
