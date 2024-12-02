Honoring the Pastoral Ministry of The Reverend Doctor Wallace Charles Smith

Celebrating 33 Years of Faithful Leadership and Service at Shiloh Baptist Church

Michelle L. Busch

sbc@shilohbaptist.org

-- Shiloh Baptist ChurchCommunication MinistryPhone: 202-232-4288Email: sbc@shilohbaptist.orgA Legacy of Love: Honoring the Pastoral Ministry of The Reverend Doctor Wallace Charles SmithCelebrating 33 Years of Faithful Leadership and Service at Shiloh Baptist ChurchWashington, DC – Shiloh Baptist Church, one of Washington, DC's historic centers of worship and community service, announces a series of heartfelt tributes to honor the Reverend Doctor Wallace Charles Smith, Senior Minister, as he prepares to retire after 33 years of transformative ministry. Under the theme, "A Legacy of Love: Leadership, Service, and Faith" - (scripture reference 1 Thessalonians 1:3b), the congregation and broader community will come together to commemorate his love, leadership, and faithfulness legacy. Pastor Smith's last official day of service will be December 31, 2024.A commitment to spiritual growth and social justice has marked Rev. Dr. Smith's tenure at Shiloh Baptist Church. Reflecting on his time there, Pastor Smith said, "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve such a historic and resilient congregation. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to share many wonderful people's faith journeys."The culmination of Pastor Smith's pastoral career at Shiloh Baptist Church will be marked by a of special events beginning with his Final Sermon as Senior Minister on Sunday, December 22, 2024. The celebratory events will continue into January 2025. They will include a Ministerial Community Worship Service on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 7:00 PM, a Grand Retirement Gala on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 5:00 PM, and concluding with the Wallace Charles Smith "Legacy of Love" Worship Service on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 9:55 AM.Rev. George E. Mensah, Sr., Shiloh's Executive Minister, highlighted the depth of Pastor Smith's contributions, stating, "Dr. Smith's leadership has shaped Shiloh as a church and strengthened its role as a pillar of service in the community. His ministry will remain a testament to God's love in action."Under Pastor Smith's leadership, Shiloh has grown spiritually and expanded its reach through programs and initiatives that address education, social justice, and community development. His dedication to fostering intergenerational connections and building a legacy of faith has left a profound mark on the congregation and, prominently, the Washington, DC community.Richard Coleman, Chair of the Ministry of Deacons, added, "Pastor Smith has been a shepherd to our congregation, leading with wisdom and compassion. His ministry has touched every aspect of our lives, and we celebrate his profound impact." "Pastor Smith's stewardship and vision have carried Shiloh into a new era." " We honor him for his dedication to faith, education, and the well-being of our community," said Donald Richardson, Chair of the Board of Trustees.Attorney Elaine Jones, a long-time member of Shiloh, shares, "for more than 25 years, I and other members of Shiloh have grown to appreciate and respect Pastor Smith's 33 years of committed service for those struggling economically and those burdened by societal biases such as race and gender and an uneven application of the system of justice. As we celebrate his remarkable tenure, we honor a legacy that exemplifies the very essence of servant leadership."This celebration is a chance for gratitude and reflection on Pastor Smith's strong spiritual legacy. Everyone is invited to join these events to honor a pastor whose leadership has made a difference in many lives beyond Shiloh Baptist Church.About Rev. Dr. Wallace Charles Smith, D. Min. - The Reverend Doctor Wallace Charles Smith has served as Senior Minister of Shiloh Baptist Church since 1991. A Philadelphia native, he graduated from Villanova University and holds advanced degrees from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Dr. Smith's distinguished career includes pastoral leadership, academic contributions, and a local and global commitment to justice. He has preached and taught across the U.S. and internationally, leaving an indelible mark on the Baptist community and beyond.About Shiloh Baptist Church - Founded in 1863, Shiloh Baptist Church is one of Washington, DC's oldest African American churches. Its legacy is rooted in faith, community service, and social justice. Located in the heart of the nation's capital, Shiloh continues to be a beacon of hope, education, and empowerment for its congregation and the surrounding community.For additional information on events and participation, contact Shiloh Baptist Church at 202-232-4288 or visit www.shilohbaptist.org.