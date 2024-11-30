Follow on Google News
Klime Kovaceski Enlists Dimi De San for Captivating Track Odyssey on His 14th Album Release in Less
By: Kovaceski Music
MIAMI, FLORIDA, DECEMBER 01, 2024 - Klime Kovaceski, founder of Kovaceski Music, has announced the official release of 'Odyssey', featuring a magical performance by world-class singer Dimi De San.
I created the guitar part for 'Passover' in 1984, when I arrived in Miami, Florida, and first recorded it in 1989 in Macedonia for the band Anastasia, of which I was one of the founding members.
Since then, the track has been re-recorded and performed live by many musicians, and it was also featured in the movie Before the Rain. To mark its 40th anniversary, I've crafted a new song, 'Odyssey', in a similar spirit. This new track honors the original's haunting, evocative sound while incorporating contemporary musical elements, offering a modern take that resonates with today's listeners and celebrates the enduring legacy of "Passover"
Kovaceski says: "I put a great deal of effort into finding the perfect collaborator for 'Odyssey', someone who could bring the vision to life with both skill and emotion. Dimi De San exceeded all my expectations with her performance, bringing a depth and passion to the track that I hadn't even anticipated. Her vocal range, energy, and unique style truly elevated the project, making Odyssey something truly special."
Dimi De San shared: "Kovaceski's music has a powerful and mystical energy that captivates you from the very first second. It was a great pleasure for me to sing 'Odyssey'. It feels like a real journey through sound—such a mesmerizing track, you wish it would never end!
'Odyssey' also features Saso Klenkoski, Goran Tanevski, Teda, Fede Vogliolo, Rachel and Ivana Stojanovska. The mix and master were expertly handled by the talented Kilien and Tijan Jazadzievski, while the video was crafted by Abdullah S.. The remarkable animations were crafted by Branko Ristovski, with the English translation skillfully managed by Dr. Natasha Garrett from La Roche University. All of these artists are long-time collaborators of Kovaceski.
Klime said, "I've long wanted to revisit the 'Paseower' period, and now that it's done, things have settled in the way they should. Now, that vision has come to life, and I'm thrilled to present this unique album". The video for 'Odyssey' is now available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/
The album art for Odyssey was created by the renowned Macedonian painter Nikola Pijanmanov, who stated, "With the artwork on the Odyssey album, I wanted to capture the essence of journeying, wandering, and returning. The path doesn't always move forward; instead, the spirit often drifts backward into hidden childhood memories, into forgotten moments rediscovered through the sound and rhythm of music. This album embodies that journey—after a long wandering, it's a process of self-discovery and a return to its musical Ithaca."
Learn more and watch videos for each single on 'Odyssey' by visiting https://www.kovaceskimusic.com/
ABOUT KOVACESKI MUSIC
Kovaceski Music is an international music project started by Klime Kovaceski that showcases artists' innate, raw talent while striking unique collaborations and partnerships.
CONTACT
Klime Kovaceski
Kovaceski Music
Phone: 786-566-0498
E-mail: info@kovaceskimusic.com
Facebook: @KovaceskiMusic
Website: https://www.kovaceskimusic.com
