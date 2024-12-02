Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
The Power of Love in Business: A Revolutionary Guide to Success and Connection
What if love, the most profound human emotion, could redefine the way we do business? That's the revolutionary question posed by Owen Burns, author of the newly released book, The Power of Love in Business: 12 Principles of Love
Red Bank, NJ 07701
owen@PowerOfLov.biz
The Power of Love in Business: A Revolutionary Guide to Success and Connection
Red Bank, NJ — December 2, 2024 — What if love, the most profound human emotion, could redefine the way we do business? That's the revolutionary question posed by Owen Burns, author of the newly released book, The Power of Love in Business: 12 Principles of Love to Help You and Your Business Thrive.
This groundbreaking book presents a transformative framework for business success, rooted not in cutthroat competition but in collaboration, empathy, and connection. By combining real-world business strategies with timeless principles of love, Owen provides a compelling case for why businesses that lead with heart outperform their rivals—and make the world a better place.
A Unique Perspective for a Changing World
The Power of Love in Business arrives at a crucial moment when consumers and employees alike are demanding more from companies: more authenticity, more care, and more humanity. Unlike traditional business guides, this book challenges the outdated stereotypes of aggressive negotiations and zero-sum thinking. Instead, it champions a people-first approach where everyone—leaders, employees, customers—thrives together.
Real Stories, Real Results
The book showcases real-world examples of companies that have implemented these principles to extraordinary effect. From small startups to global enterprises, businesses that lead with love are not only outperforming their competition but also creating ripple effects of positivity in their industries and communities.
Who Should Read This Book?
This book is a must-read for:
Praise for The Power of Love in Business
"This book redefines what it means to succeed in business—an inspiring and actionable guide! Working with Owen and learning the 12 Principles of Love completely transformed our business approach. Leading with love has truly driven our success!" — Tom Graham, SVP, TMA Voip,
About the Author
Owen Burns Owen Burns is a visionary leader, seasoned entrepreneur, and management consultant with over 30 years of experience transforming businesses and empowering leaders across industries. He has worked with some of the world's top management consulting firms, including BDO, Korn Ferry, and Control Risks, helping global clients navigate complex challenges and drive strategic growth.
Available Now www.PowerOfLove.biz.
For Media Inquiries, Review Copies, or Interviews
Contact: Owen Burns
Email: Owen@BurnsBrightConsulting.com
Phone: 908-902-7129
https://youtu.be/
Contact
Owen Burns
***@burnsbrightconsulting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse