Thunder An Elephant's Journey Wins Best Feature Animation Screenplay at the Aussie Gold Film Festi
The screenplay, written by Erik Daniel Shein, Melissa Davis, Karen Fuller, and James Costello, is an adaptation of the 2011 bestselling book authored by Erik Daniel Shein, Melissa Davis, and LM Reker and published by World Castle Publishing, LLC. The story's enduring legacy and cinematic potential have captivated audiences and industry professionals alike.
About "Thunder: An Elephant's Journey"
Logline:
A young African elephant living in freedom has his world upended when a poacher attacks his herd. Now lost and alone, he makes new friends and embarks on a journey that he is destined to fulfill.
Synopsis:
The screenplay follows the extraordinary journey of Thunder, a young African pygmy elephant, as he navigates through the perils of a jungle torn apart by human greed and natural adversity. After being separated from his herd by poachers, Thunder teams up with a colorful array of animal friends—including Penelope, an African grey parrot, Soma, a resilient rhino, and Riley, a surfing hippo. Together, they set out on a quest to reunite Thunder with his herd and fulfill his destiny as the harbinger of harmony between humans and wildlife.
As Thunder's journey unfolds, the story delves into themes of courage, friendship, and the interconnectedness of life, while addressing the poignant issues of poaching and environmental conservation. The screenplay's climactic moments—where Thunder saves a young village girl and inspires her father to protect rather than hunt elephants—underscore its powerful message of coexistence and redemption.
A Celebration of Creativity and Conservation
Winning the AGFF award is a testament to the screenplay's engaging narrative and meaningful impact. "We are thrilled and honored to receive this recognition from the Aussie Gold Film Festival," said Erik Daniel Shein, one of the screenwriters. "Thunder's story is more than an adventure; it's a call to action to preserve the beauty and balance of our natural world."
About the Creators
Looking to the Future
"Thunder: An Elephant's Journey" aims to reach a wider audience with its upcoming cinematic adaptation. With this AGFF win, the creators hope to inspire industry collaborations that bring this poignant story to life on the big screen. https://www.sheinpartnershipllc.com
