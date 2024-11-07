Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Snell & Wilmer Enters Into New Lease in Orange County to Accommodate Expansion
By: Snell & Wilmer
The lease, one of the largest for a law firm in the county in 2024, represents an expansion of Snell & Wilmer's Orange County office to accommodate over 70 lawyers and coincides with the firm's 35th anniversary in the County. Established in 1989, Snell & Wilmer's Orange County Office has continued to grow, expand its service offerings, and remain committed to serving clients in Southern California and beyond.
"Our firm wanted to remain in this location because we value our 20-year relationship with the Segerstrom family, and the quality of the greater South Coast Plaza area and the building itself," said Jon Frank, Snell & Wilmer Partner. "We have a great, collaborative culture at Snell & Wilmer, and we will be making a significant investment and upgrade to our space in order to enhance the office experience for our outstanding attorneys and professional and administrative staff."
Eric Pezold, managing partner of Snell & Wilmer's Orange County office, added, "Renewing our lease in this location underscores our commitment to both our clients and the community we serve. This region has been instrumental in our firm's success, and as we look to the future, we anticipate continued growth and expansion in response to the needs of our clients and the evolving legal landscape. Our presence here enables us to attract top talent and reinforces our role as a leading law firm in the region."
JLL's Kevin Bender along with Charles Nixon of CBRE's Phoenix office represented Snell & Wilmer in the lease. The landlord, 600 Anton Boulevard Associates, was represented by Robert Lambert and Rick Kaplan of Cushman & Wakefield.
"We continue to see firms evaluate and execute on creating a new environment for their partners, attorneys and employees using culture and office space to attract and retain employees," said Kevin Bender, JLL Executive Managing Director. "Each firm is unique when it comes to size, design and amenities in their space." According to JLL's Q3 Orange County Office Insight Report, "leasing volume increased 5% quarter-over-
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 500 attorneys practicing in 16 locations throughout the United States and in Mexico, including Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Boise, Idaho; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Portland, Oregon; Dallas, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle, Washington; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit swlaw.com (https://www.swlaw.com/
About JLL
For over 200 years, JLL, a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 110,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com (https://www.us.jll.com/
Contact
Christopher Saldivar
***@swlaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse