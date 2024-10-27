Follow on Google News
EBS Global Expands Globally with Faster, Cost-Effective, and Resilient Building Solutions
Canadian-based EBS Global Corporation announces participation in ReBuildUkraine and The Buildings Show in Toronto, showcasing advanced prefabricated steel systems designed for faster, affordable, and durable construction up to eight stories
With a focus on addressing critical housing challenges in Canada and beyond, EBS Global has developed innovative prefabricated steel wall systems that reduce construction time and costs while offering healthier, more durable buildings. As housing affordability and efficiency become pressing global concerns, EBS Global's technology provides a revolutionary alternative to traditional building methods. Their solutions address common issues like radon infiltration, mold, and wood rot—problems that compromise the longevity and safety of homes in diverse climates worldwide.
"EBS Global is committed to creating sustainable, affordable housing solutions that meet today's needs and future demands," said Seyfi Tomar, Vice President of EBS Global. "By embracing innovation and expanding globally, we are making durable, cost-effective buildings accessible to communities worldwide while prioritizing health and safety."
Pioneering Global Innovation
EBS Global's advanced prefabrication and off-site manufacturing technology represent a significant leap forward in construction. By prefabricating building components in a controlled environment, the company reduces on-site labor, mitigates weather-related delays, and ensures consistent quality—all while lowering construction costs and timelines. This approach aligns with EBS Global's commitment to sustainability, as off-site manufacturing reduces material waste and minimizes environmental impact.
With EBS Global's advanced system, an eight-story hotel can be built in just 17 days. Given Canada's challenging climate and high labor costs, the benefits of off-site construction are especially impactful. EBS Global's use of 12- to 25-gauge cold-formed steel enables rapid, efficient builds that maintain structural integrity and safety. By manufacturing components off-site in a controlled environment, EBS Global minimizes weather disruptions and reduces on-site labor needs, offering a resilient, economical solution to Canada's construction challenges.
Contributing Canadian Innovation to Global Housing Solutions
As EBS Global expands its presence globally, the company is eager to share Canadian expertise to address international housing needs. Their participation in ReBuild Ukraine and The Buildings Show in Toronto underscores the impact of Canadian engineering on sustainable and affordable construction solutions globally. EBS Global's technology is uniquely suited to address rapid urban development needs in markets where slow and costly building are ongoing challenges.
The global community will also see EBS Global represented at the 43rd FIABCI Global Leadership Summit in Barcelona, where they will contribute insights on Sustainable Real Estate and Urban Growth Strategies.
EBS Global Corporation is a Canadian leader in advanced prefabricated building systems, offering innovative construction solutions that reduce costs, accelerate timelines, and promote healthier, more resilient buildings. Through expertise in prefabricated cold-formed steel technology, EBS Global addresses common construction issues such as radon, mold, and rot, contributing to the development of affordable, sustainable housing across Canada and internationally.
