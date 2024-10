Marketgoo And Mijndomein Release New Wordpress Seo Offering

New Mijndomein WordPress hosting plans now include marketgoo's WP Free SEO plugin, giving users easy tools to improve site visibility from day one. Customers can also upgrade to WP Pro for advanced features like AI-powered optimization & more.

--— marketgoo, a leading provider of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tools, has teamed up with its long-time partner, Mijndomein, a top web hosting provider, to launch a new SEO solution exclusively for Mijndomein WordPress customers.As part of this offering, all new Mijndomein WordPress hosting packages will now include marketgoo's WP Free SEO plugin, giving customers easy access to help improve their website's visibility and rankings from day one. It offers SEO audits, monthly website reports, and actionable insights—no prior SEO experience is necessary.In collaboration with Extendify, theSEO plugin will be promoted as a key resource for all new Mijndomein WordPress customers, ensuring an effortless integration into their website-building process.For those customers looking to expand their SEO efforts, there is theSEO plugin. It is now available as an add-on, providing enhanced capabilities such as AI-powered features, backlink analysis, competitor monitoring, and on-page optimization with automated features which help users maximize their search engine visibility.The tool scans users' websites continuously, generating regularly-updated website reports with opportunities for improvement and a custom website improvement plan with prioritized tasks and step-by-step instructions.It provides guidance through all of the tasks, so customers can make the changes that are needed on their site and don't incur costs hiring expensive consultants or agencies.include:said Wences García, Founder of marketgoo.: New Mijndomein WordPress hosting customers can access the free SEO plugin automatically, with the option to upgrade to the Pro version for advanced features. Existing customers will be introduced to the new offering and provided with upgrade opportunities.More information is available at: https://www.mijndomein.nl/ producten/seo- tool marketgoo helps web presence providers grow their businesses by providing white label SEO tools for them to resell to their customers and enable their online success. Founded in 2012, marketgoo is a fully remote company with a mission to provide impactful digital products and build an enduring culture. For more information, please visit marketgoo.com.Contact Details: press@marketgoo.comMijndomein is a leading web hosting provider dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses with easy-to-use digital solutions. Offering a wide range of services including domain registration, web hosting, and powerful SEO tools, Mijndomein supports over 200,000 customers in building and optimizing their online presence.Contacts: | mijndomein.com | support@mijndomein.comAll trademarks are the property of their respective owners.