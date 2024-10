RetailX Intelligence Launches: The Retail Data Platform Built on 10 Years of Industry Research

RetailDNA : A comprehensive data tool enabling users to analyse and compare retail performance across sectors, regions, and channels.

: A comprehensive data tool enabling users to analyse and compare retail performance across sectors, regions, and channels. ConsumerX : Providing in-depth consumer confidence data and insights into market trends.

: Providing in-depth consumer confidence data and insights into market trends. Leadership Barometer : A quarterly survey of top-performing retail leaders, providing attitudinal insights into market confidence, strategic focus, and leadership perspectives across key areas.

: A quarterly survey of top-performing retail leaders, providing attitudinal insights into market confidence, strategic focus, and leadership perspectives across key areas. Instant Data Access : Easily generate and customise charts, compare retailers, and track performance in areas like web traffic, logistics, and sustainability.

: Easily generate and customise charts, compare retailers, and track performance in areas like web traffic, logistics, and sustainability. Shareable Insights: Export data, embed charts, and share key metrics with your team or on social media.

Essential (Free):The essential metrics to monitor, track and evaluate performance. It's ideal for those wanting to explore the platform and get a taste of RetailX Intelligence.

(Free):The essential metrics to monitor, track and evaluate performance. It's ideal for those wanting to explore the platform and get a taste of RetailX Intelligence. Pro : Full access to all consumer, retailer, and leadership data, for professionals looking to stay ahead in retail.

: Full access to all consumer, retailer, and leadership data, for professionals looking to stay ahead in retail. Enterprise: Designed for teams, providing Pro-level access with collaborative features.

Contact

Rob Prevett Managing Director, RetailX Intelligence

***@retailx.net Rob Prevett Managing Director, RetailX Intelligence

End

-- RetailX, the leader in global retail research, is proud to announce the launch of, a cutting-edge platform designed to provide instant access to essential retail data, insights, and analytics. Built on a foundation of 10 years of research, powering industry reports such as the, andRetailX Intelligence makes this wealth of information more accessible than ever before.RetailX Intelligence consolidates extensive data from RetailX's research, making it easily accessible through a simple, intuitive interface. The platform is designed for users who need instant insights without the complexity of traditional research tools. Whether you're preparing for a client or a board meeting,, allowing users to check, compare, and track retailer capabilities quickly.said Rob, Managing Director at RetailX Intelligence.We take a rounded, 360° view of retail performance. We research the consumer's views, the retailers' performance, and the leaders' confidence assessment to offer a view of the D2C sector.Unlike traditional market intelligence platforms, where complex data often requires expert interpretation,. The platform offers a—exactly the information businesses need to make informed decisions without getting bogged down in excessive analysis.Key features of the platform include:The platform is also set to expand with the launch of a robust, which will track 24 key metrics across retailers, including whether they offer recycling schemes, are B Corp certified, or have CSR teams in place. As sustainability becomes an increasingly important focus in retail, this addition will help businesses measure and compare their environmental and social impact with competitors.RetailX Intelligence is tailored for decision-makers in the retail industry—fromto—who need to keep a pulse on the latest performance data. It's also an essential tool forlooking to better understand their partners and optimise their offerings.The platform offers three tiers of subscription:RetailX Intelligence is now available for early access ( https://retailx.net/ early-access/ ). Businesses can join the waitlist or schedule a demo to see the platform in action.said Ian Jindal, founder of RetailX.RetailX is a leading retail research firm, providing deep insights and analysis through its flagship reports, including the RetailX Top500, EU 1000, and Growth 1000. RetailX Intelligence is its latest innovation, designed to make real-time retail performance data accessible to a wider audience.