RetailX Intelligence Launches: The Retail Data Platform Built on 10 Years of Industry Research
Retail Data at Your Fingertips
RetailX Intelligence consolidates extensive data from RetailX's research, making it easily accessible through a simple, intuitive interface. The platform is designed for users who need instant insights without the complexity of traditional research tools. Whether you're preparing for a client or a board meeting, RetailX Intelligence puts key retail performance metrics 'under your thumb', allowing users to check, compare, and track retailer capabilities quickly.
"We realised that the data we've been gathering for over a decade should be available not just in reports, but in real-time, whenever retailers need it," said Rob, Managing Director at RetailX Intelligence. "RetailX Intelligence is designed to give decision-makers instant access to valuable insights they can use immediately—
What Sets RetailX Intelligence Apart
We take a rounded, 360° view of retail performance. We research the consumer's views, the retailers' performance, and the leaders' confidence assessment to offer a view of the D2C sector.
Unlike traditional market intelligence platforms, where complex data often requires expert interpretation, RetailX Intelligence focuses on usability and practical value. The platform offers a foundational understanding of retail performance, consumer behaviour, and key industry trends—exactly the information businesses need to make informed decisions without getting bogged down in excessive analysis.
Key features of the platform include:
Sustainability Metrics
The platform is also set to expand with the launch of a robust Sustainability module, which will track 24 key metrics across retailers, including whether they offer recycling schemes, are B Corp certified, or have CSR teams in place. As sustainability becomes an increasingly important focus in retail, this addition will help businesses measure and compare their environmental and social impact with competitors.
Who Should Use RetailX Intelligence?
RetailX Intelligence is tailored for decision-makers in the retail industry—from C-suite executives to analysts and consultants—who need to keep a pulse on the latest performance data. It's also an essential tool for vendors and suppliers looking to better understand their partners and optimise their offerings.
The platform offers three tiers of subscription:
Get Started with RetailX Intelligence
RetailX Intelligence is now available for early access (https://retailx.net/
About RetailX
RetailX is a leading retail research firm, providing deep insights and analysis through its flagship reports, including the RetailX Top500, EU 1000, and Growth 1000. RetailX Intelligence is its latest innovation, designed to make real-time retail performance data accessible to a wider audience.
Contact
Rob Prevett Managing Director, RetailX Intelligence
