Third Thursdays in Oct. w/S. Robinson (sax), B. Altschul (drums), H. Greene (bass), D. Bryant (keys)

"Third Thursdays" in October with special guests Barry Altschul (drums), Scott Robinson (saxophone), Hill Greene (bass), and Dave Bryant (host/keys) on October 17, 2024, at 8 pm
By: Dave Bryant Music
 
 
"Third Thursdays"w/Bryant/Altschul/Robinson/Greene
"Third Thursdays"w/Bryant/Altschul/Robinson/Greene
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Sept. 27, 2024 - PRLog -- (Cambridge, MA) "Third Thursdays" monthly jazz series host Dave Bryant (keyboardist) has announced this extra special gathering of three renowned improvisers for October. Scott Robinson, best known for his work on multiple saxophones who also performs on unusual or obscure instruments such as the ophicleide and the contrabass saxophone, has appeared on more than 275 recordings with musicians such as Roscoe Mitchell, Ron Carter, and David Bowie, and was named a 2001 jazz ambassador by the U.S. State Department. Hill Greene is an accomplished bassist who has performed with artists including Cecil Taylor, Don Pullen, Dave Douglas, and Jimmy Scott. Legendary drummer Barry Altschul performed with Paul Bley, then formed the group Circle with Chick Corea, Dave Holland, and Anthony Braxton, later performing with Braxton's quartet throughout the 1970's. More recently, he has co-led his own ensembles, such as the 3dom Factor and the OGJB Quartet.

Dave notes: "After a couple of years concentrating on great musicians from the Boston area, as well as my fellow Ornette Coleman sidemen, "Third Thursdays" is beginning to broaden our scope to include more musicians from out of town. It's a real pleasure to reunite with Scott and Hill, who were two favorite musicians from my Berklee days in the late '70s. And it's a thrill to get to collaborate with Barry, whose work I've long admired."

Listing info for the October concert:
"Third Thursdays" with host Dave Bryant (keys), Scott Robinson (sax), Barry Altschul (drums), and Hill Greene (bass). Part of the "Third Thursdays with Dave Bryant and Friends" monthly harmolodic jazz series. On Thursday October 17, 8:00 pm. Admission at the door: $10 (cash/check/charge/venmo). Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, 1555 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138. Complimentary "Third Thursdays" concert parking is available at the Everett Street Garage at 10 Everett Street in Cambridge. For further information: dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays/, bryantequilibria@gmail.com, 617-447-3030.

Monthly "Third Thursdays" performances have all been video recorded, with the goal of documenting Ornette Coleman's impact on the free jazz movement. Another key purpose of the series is to document the experiences, reminiscences, and musical contributions of members of Coleman's bands. All videos, including interviews with Bryant's former Coleman colleagues, are available at dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays, dbryantmusic.com/musician-interviews, and on youtube.com/@davebryantmusic/videos (https://www.youtube.com/@davebryantmusic/videos).

Dave Bryant's "Third Thursdays" schedule for the rest of 2024 includes the following performances held in Cambridge:
-- November 21: Srinivasan Raghuraman (vocals), Jacob William (bass), Upasak Mukherjee (tabla), Shivaraj Natraj (mridangam), Dave Bryant (host/keys), with an additional soloist to be confirmed shortly;
-- December 19: Russ Johnson (trumpet), Eric Person (saxophone), Hill Greene (bass), James Kamal Jones (drums), Dave Bryant (host/keys).

Also scheduled for the Fall is the following;
-- November 8: a special "Third Thursdays On The Road" performance in NYC at the ShapeShifter Lab of selections from Dave Bryant's new album Wire and Bone which was initially showcased during this past May's "Third Thursdays" concert. All of the Wire and Bone performers were in attendance, joining Bryant in an extremely energetic evening with Jamaaladeen Tacuma (bass), George Garzone (tenor saxophone), Kenny Wessel (guitar), Eric Hofbauer (guitar), and Chris Bowman (drums). In November, they will all be sharing that energy with their NYC audience. The Wire and Bone album is available at davebryant.bandcamp.com.

"Third Thursdays" harmolodic jazz concerts are made possible by the generous support of the Appalachian Springs Foundation.

Media Contact
--submitted by marycurtinproductions
(on behalf of “Third Thursdays”)
mary.c.curtin@gmail.com
6174705867
Dave Bryant Music
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Jazz Concert
Music
Cambridge - Massachusetts - United States
Events
Page Updated Last on: Sep 27, 2024
