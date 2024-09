HOBA Tech Wins SME News Award Ahead of HOBA Pro Launch and Following Pre-Seed Funding Success

HOBA Tech wins SME News Award after closing pre-seed funding. The company is set to launch HOBA Pro, its proprietary software built on the Agile Business Transformation Framework, used globally by practitioners and companies, including the UK Govt.

-- HOBA Tech, a global leader in business transformation solutions, is proud to announce its recent recognition as a winner at the. This award comes on the heels of closing the company'sand precedes the highly anticipated launch of, a proprietary software tool built exclusively on the HOBA Agile Business Transformation Framework™.HOBA Tech's win at the SME News Awards reflects its commitment to helping businesses transform effectively, efficiently, and sustainably. The company's Agile Business Transformation Framework™ is already trusted byworldwide, including leading organizations like the"We are honored to receive this award and see it as validation of the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our clients have placed in our framework," said, Founder and CEO of HOBA Tech. "Our vision is to make business transformation simpler and more accessible, and this recognition reinforces that we're on the right track. 🚀"The award announcement aligns with a series of significant milestones for HOBA Tech. The company recently closed its, securing investment to further develop and scale its offerings. This funding will fuel the launch of, a revolutionary business transformation software built on the proven principles of the HOBA Agile Business Transformation Framework™.added Gascoigne. "We are excited to bring our vision to life and provide businesses around the world with the tools they need to drive successful transformation and deliver real results." 💼✨is set to launch later this year, offering an integrated, step-by-step approach to business transformation for organizations of all sizes. The software will empower teams to visualize, plan, and execute their transformation journey with the proven methodologies that have made HOBA Tech a leader in the space.HOBA Tech is the creator of the HOBA Agile Business Transformation Framework™, a comprehensive and practical approach to business transformation that has been adopted by companies and practitioners worldwide. With a focus on delivering real, measurable outcomes, HOBA Tech helps organizations transform successfully, the first time, on time.For more information about HOBA Tech and the upcoming launch of HOBA Pro, visit hoba.tech HOBA Tech Communications TeamEmail: partners@hoba.techWebsite: https://hoba.tech/