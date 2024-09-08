Follow on Google News
Simplus Systems CEO Tim Sweeney to Speak at Dianne Dodd Cheseldine Distinguished Speaker Series
Building to Benefit the Planet" – A Call to Action for Sustainable Building Practices
By: Simplus Systems
As an accomplished architect, certified Passive House designer, and a recognized leader in sustainable building practices, Tim Sweeney will discuss how innovative building techniques can help combat climate change. His presentation will focus on the urgent need for sustainable building practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and operational carbon, as well as the significant benefits of integrating the Simplus Building System™
"A Call to Action for the Building Industry"
In "Building to Benefit the Planet," Sweeney will explore the detrimental effects of current construction practices on climate change and introduce innovative solutions to address these challenges. Drawing from his decades of experience, Sweeney will emphasize the role of architects, builders, and developers in reducing carbon footprints and transitioning towards more sustainable building practices. "Climate change is an existential threat to all life on Earth, and the building industry plays a critical role in reversing it," said Sweeney. "By embracing sustainable design and construction methods like the Simplus Building System™, we can significantly reduce carbon emissions and build a more resilient future."
The presentation will cover key topics such as:
About Tim Sweeney
Tim Sweeney is an award-winning architect with over 40 years of experience in design, construction, and sustainable building technologies. As the inventor of the Simplus Building System™, Sweeney is a recognized innovator in the field of green construction and a 2024 IMPEL Innovator with the U.S. Department of Energy. His work is driven by a commitment to reducing the environmental impact of buildings and promoting sustainable living through advanced building systems.
Event Information and RSVP
The Dianne Dodd Cheseldine Distinguished Speaker Series event featuring Tim Sweeney is free to attend. To secure a seat, attendees are encouraged to RSVP via the event page at dss.tmcc.edu
About Simplus Systems
Simplus Systems is dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry by developing sustainable building solutions that reduce costs, improve efficiency, and minimize carbon emissions. Our flagship product, the Simplus Building System™, integrates advanced MgO-based SIPs with Passive House standards to deliver Net Zero-ready buildings. To learn more about our work and vision for a sustainable future, visit simplus-systems.com.
Contact: Simplus Systems
Email: info@simplus-
Website: simplus-systems.com
Contact
Timothy Lorang
***@simplus-
