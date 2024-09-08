 

Simplus Systems CEO Tim Sweeney to Speak at Dianne Dodd Cheseldine Distinguished Speaker Series

Building to Benefit the Planet" – A Call to Action for Sustainable Building Practices
By:
 
RENO, Nev. - Sept. 13, 2024 - PRLog -- Simplus Systems is proud to announce that Tim Sweeney, CEO of Simplus Systems and owner of Sweeney Architecture, will be a featured speaker at the Dianne Dodd Cheseldine Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC). The event, titled "Building to Benefit the Planet," will be held on September 19 at TMCC Dandini Campus, Sierra Building Room 108. The evening will begin with light refreshments at 5:30 pm, followed by the talk at 6:00 pm.

As an accomplished architect, certified Passive House designer, and a recognized leader in sustainable building practices, Tim Sweeney will discuss how innovative building techniques can help combat climate change. His presentation will focus on the urgent need for sustainable building practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and operational carbon, as well as the significant benefits of integrating the Simplus Building System™ – a state-of-the-art combination of MgO-based Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) and Passive House principles.

"A Call to Action for the Building Industry"

In "Building to Benefit the Planet," Sweeney will explore the detrimental effects of current construction practices on climate change and introduce innovative solutions to address these challenges. Drawing from his decades of experience, Sweeney will emphasize the role of architects, builders, and developers in reducing carbon footprints and transitioning towards more sustainable building practices. "Climate change is an existential threat to all life on Earth, and the building industry plays a critical role in reversing it," said Sweeney. "By embracing sustainable design and construction methods like the Simplus Building System™, we can significantly reduce carbon emissions and build a more resilient future."

The presentation will cover key topics such as:
  1. The impact of buildings on greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.
  2. Advantages of panelized construction and Passive House design for achieving Net Zero standards.
  3. Practical steps architects and builders can take to design and construct energy-efficient buildings that save time, money, and resources.

About Tim Sweeney

Tim Sweeney is an award-winning architect with over 40 years of experience in design, construction, and sustainable building technologies. As the inventor of the Simplus Building System™, Sweeney is a recognized innovator in the field of green construction and a 2024 IMPEL Innovator with the U.S. Department of Energy. His work is driven by a commitment to reducing the environmental impact of buildings and promoting sustainable living through advanced building systems.

Event Information and RSVP

The Dianne Dodd Cheseldine Distinguished Speaker Series event featuring Tim Sweeney is free to attend. To secure a seat, attendees are encouraged to RSVP via the event page at dss.tmcc.edu (https://www.tmcc.edu/distinguished-speaker-series). For more information, please contact dss@tmcc.edu or call 775-673-8272.

About Simplus Systems

Simplus Systems is dedicated to revolutionizing the construction industry by developing sustainable building solutions that reduce costs, improve efficiency, and minimize carbon emissions. Our flagship product, the Simplus Building System™, integrates advanced MgO-based SIPs with Passive House standards to deliver Net Zero-ready buildings. To learn more about our work and vision for a sustainable future, visit simplus-systems.com.

Contact: Simplus Systems

Email: info@simplus-systems.com

Website: simplus-systems.com

