High-Quality Railway Documentary from unexpected source – Tracing the Rails

Explore the captivating world of lost railway lines with Tracing the Rails, a documentary series that rivals the big networks in quality and storytelling, all while being created by passionate enthusiasts.
By:
 
STEYNING, U.K. - Aug. 18, 2024 - PRLog -- A New Railway Documentary Captures the Heart of Britain's Lost Railways

Upper Beeding, UK – Railway enthusiasts and history buffs have a new reason to celebrate with the release of Tracing the Rails, a documentary series that takes viewers on a nostalgic journey through Britain's disused railway lines. Focusing on the Steyning Line in West Sussex, the series explores the restoration and preservation of steam locomotives, reviving the stories of these once-thriving railways.

From Passion Project to YouTube Success

Created by Chris Kirk and Lou Kirk-Partridge, Tracing the Rails began as a passion project inspired by their love for local history and railway heritage. Chris, a seasoned filmmaker, and Lou, a skilled producer, teamed up with broadcaster Stephen Cranford and transport historian Mike Jaimes to produce a series that rivals major TV productions despite being independently produced.

"Our goal was to create something that could compete with the big channels, even though we're doing this on our own," says Chris Kirk. "We wanted to prove that with enough passion and dedication, independent creators can produce top-tier content."

A Growing Global Audience

Since its debut on YouTube, Tracing the Rails has attracted over 80,000 subscribers, captivating audiences in the UK, the United States, and Australia. The series has struck a chord with viewers worldwide who share a love for railway history and the golden age of steam.

Exploring the Steyning Line

The documentary delves into the rich history of the Steyning Line, a branch railway that once connected Shoreham-by-Sea to Horsham. Closed in 1966 due to the Beeching cuts, the line's legacy lives on in the memories of those who knew it.

Each episode combines meticulous research with stunning visuals, including drone footage and restored archival images, to tell the story of the Steyning Line and other iconic railway routes. The series also features interviews with historians, local residents, and railway enthusiasts, offering a comprehensive look at the impact these railways had on their communities.

"Tracing the Rails is more than a documentary series; it's a living history project," explains Stephen Cranford, the series' presenter. "We're not just telling the stories of the past but reconnecting people with their heritage, uncovering parts of the railway that have been hidden for decades."

Looking to the Future

With parts one and two already released, Tracing the Rails is set to become an unforgettable journey through Britain's railway history. As the series gains popularity, there's hope that it might catch the attention of major TV channels.

Episodes of Tracing the Rails are available on the Tracing the Rails YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/TracingTheRails), where viewers can subscribe and follow the series as it continues to unfold. The creators are also actively seeking contributions from anyone with stories, films, or photographs related to the Steyning Line and other railways.

Chris Kirk - Director - Tracing the Rails
***@tracingtherails.com
