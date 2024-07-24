Follow on Google News
Game Day Skinz Celebrates Successful Showcase at 2024 Texas HS Coaches Association Convention
Game Day Skinz Wows at THSCA Convention with Their Revolutionary Helmet Customization Product Geared To High School and College Football Teams.
Game Day Skinz snap-on helmet design customization product is the first and only of its kind allowing for instant transformation of the color and appearance of football helmets and other protective headgear. This innovative approach enables teams to have an alternate helmet look for their uniforms while saving 80% of the cost of buying a second set of helmets. This provides teams with an affordable solution with unparalleled flexibility. Alternate helmets have become increasingly common with football teams in both college and the NFL.
Founded by former SMU quarterback Connor Preston and led by COO Matt Walker, the company has seen a surge in sales as its patented product gains popularity among Division 1 college and championship-
Heading the Sales division is Tom Nakane, former University of Washington Rose Bowl quarterback and professional American football player in Europe. Nakane has transitioned into a successful sales and marketing professional and joined the Game Day Skinz team to spearhead market expansion and development efforts.
"We are incredibly excited about the reaction and response we've received from teams and coaches regarding our Game Day Skinz products," said Nakane. "We are poised to roll out additional offerings this next quarter that will significantly benefit our customers in terms of performance, aesthetics, and cost-efficiency."
Game Day Skinz's appearance at the THSCA Conference marks a significant milestone for the company, highlighting its potential to dominate the sports helmet customization market. With an innovative product line and an enthusiastic reception from prestigious football programs, Game Day Skinz is set to redefine how teams approach helmet customization.
For more information about Game Day Skinz and their groundbreaking products, please visit https://www.gamedayskinz.com or contact Tom Nakane, VP of Sales.
About Game Day Skinz:
Game Day Skinz (GDS) specializes in customizable helmet Skinz and decals. GDS aims to capitalize on modern technology to revolutionize the sports helmet customization market with its patented, cost-effective, and visually striking sports helmet customizing solutions.
