 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* High School Football Helmets
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2024
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

Follow on Google News

Game Day Skinz Celebrates Successful Showcase at 2024 Texas HS Coaches Association Convention

Game Day Skinz Wows at THSCA Convention with Their Revolutionary Helmet Customization Product Geared To High School and College Football Teams.
By:
 
DALLAS - July 27, 2024 - PRLog -- Game Day Skinz, the groundbreaking company specializing in football helmet customization, made a triumphant first appearance at the 2024 Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Convention held in San Antonio, Texas. The company showcased its proprietary and patented customizable football helmet snap-on design product and decals, capturing the attention and admiration of coaches and sports professionals throughout the event.

Game Day Skinz snap-on helmet design customization product is the first and only of its kind allowing for instant transformation of the color and appearance of football helmets and other protective headgear. This innovative approach enables teams to have an alternate helmet look for their uniforms while saving 80% of the cost of buying a second set of helmets.  This provides teams with an affordable solution with unparalleled flexibility. Alternate helmets have become increasingly common with football teams in both college and the NFL.

In addition to the snap-on Skinz, Game Day Skinz also offers professional-grade, customized decals to teams. Both products are manufactured and sold exclusively by Game Day Skinz, positioning the company as a formidable player in the sports helmet customization market.

Founded by former SMU quarterback Connor Preston and led by COO Matt Walker, the company has seen a surge in sales as its patented product gains popularity among Division 1 college and championship-level high school football programs. San Jose State University partnered with Game Day Skinz to produce their "City of San Jose" helmet which was voted by fans as the 2023 Helmet Bowl National Champion on HelmetTracker.com. In addition to football, Game Day Skinz has also partnered with several D1 baseball teams for their 3-D helmet decals, including Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State University. Their 3-D softball helmet decals have been worn for the past several years by the 4-time national champion University of Oklahoma softball team.

Heading the Sales division is Tom Nakane, former University of Washington Rose Bowl quarterback and professional American football player in Europe. Nakane has transitioned into a successful sales and marketing professional and joined the Game Day Skinz team to spearhead market expansion and development efforts.

"We are incredibly excited about the reaction and response we've received from teams and coaches regarding our Game Day Skinz products," said Nakane. "We are poised to roll out additional offerings this next quarter that will significantly benefit our customers in terms of performance, aesthetics, and cost-efficiency."

Game Day Skinz's appearance at the THSCA Conference marks a significant milestone for the company, highlighting its potential to dominate the sports helmet customization market. With an innovative product line and an enthusiastic reception from prestigious football programs, Game Day Skinz is set to redefine how teams approach helmet customization.

For more information about Game Day Skinz and their groundbreaking products, please visit https://www.gamedayskinz.com or contact Tom Nakane, VP of Sales.

About Game Day Skinz:
Game Day Skinz (GDS) specializes in customizable helmet Skinz and decals. GDS aims to capitalize on modern technology to revolutionize the sports helmet customization market with its patented, cost-effective, and visually striking sports helmet customizing solutions.

Contact
Tom Nakane
Game Day Skinz
tnakane@gamedayskinz.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@gamedayskinz.com
Tags:High School Football Helmets
Industry:Sports
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Savvy Girl Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Jul 27, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share