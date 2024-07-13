New Game Vampire Therapist Combines Comedy & Cognitive Therapy to Transform Interactive Experiences

By: BizTechReports

Cyrus Nemati, Creative Director, Vampire Therapist

Nathan Fisher

-- In an increasingly crowded gaming space that is ripe with repetition, players are looking for new ways and new types of content to engage with. This is where Vampire Therapist looks to stand out. Developed by Little Bat Games and slated for a July 18th release, this innovative game blends cognitive behavioral therapy with vampire lore, offering a novel gameplay experience that enlightens while it entertains.Vampire Therapist transforms traditional gameplay by embedding genuine cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) principles into its foundation. Players step into the shoes of the titular vampire therapist and engage with historical vampire clients to navigate complex mental health issues and behaviors through a series of therapy sessions.In a recent interview, Cyrus Nemati, Creative Director of Vampire Therapist offered insights into the game's therapeutic foundations. Nemati aimed to create a game that prioritizes comedy while addressing the complexities of mental health. Using humor and historical settings, the game facilitates serious therapeutic sessions, where players employ CBT techniques to help their clients—vampires from different eras—overcome distorted thoughts."Each therapy session challenges players to recognize and correct cognitive distortions—thoughts that do not align with reality. These distortions are typical psychological challenges in real-life therapy, and addressing them through gameplay adds an educational dimension that could enhance players' understanding of their own mental processes," says Nemati.Choosing vampires as clients introduces a layer of detachment and whimsy, making the daunting topic of mental health more accessible. Nemati explained that vampires – known for their immortality – allow the game to address deep human fears and issues in a way that feels less personal and more manageable."Despite the comedic tone, the game takes a sincere approach to discussing real human issues. These vampires are dealing with real problems that they care about and are invested in. They have relatable concerns and baggage that they have been carrying for a very long time. So we are getting into the nitty gritty and talking about experiences that will resonate with the player. My hope is that the game will help humanize mental health and therapy," he explains.Vampire Therapist is notable for its research-driven approach. Nemati worked with historians and mental health professionals to ensure the game's content is historically accurate and therapeutically sound. This meticulous attention to detail enriches the game's narrative and guarantees that the therapy practices it simulates are effective."We took the game's psychological content very seriously. Alongside consulting with historians to get characters like Isabella D'este right, we also worked with a consulting therapist to review the entire game. They checked each challenge involving cognitive distortions to ensure they were depicted correctly," Nemati explains.That said, even though the game uses real psychological concepts, it's meant to be educational, not technical."We're not training players to be psychologists. Our aim is to increase awareness and understanding of psychological principles. It's important that players know not to use the game to diagnose or analyze others. It's about exploring self-awareness and personal growth in an engaging and fun way," he says.As Vampire Therapist prepares for its launch, it challenges preconceived notions of what video games can achieve. By offering a game that is entertaining and informative, Little Bat Games targets a broad audience and pioneers a new genre of video games that could enhance mental health awareness and understanding."My hope is that players understand that cognitive distortions are a normal part of being human. Experiencing difficultiesnatural. The game aims to normalize these experiences and encourage compassion for oneself and others," says Nemati.Available on Steam and GOG.com for PC, Mac, and Linux starting July 18, Vampire Therapist invites players into a world where learning about psychology and self-improvement is as captivating as battling vampires in historical settings. With its pioneering approach and potential for positive impact, Vampire Therapist emerges from the shadows looking to not just be a game to watch, but one to experience firsthand.More information is available at: