Tri Point Delegates Shine Bright at the 2025 World Our Little Miss Competition
Tri Point, July 8, 2024 — The community of Tri Point is jubilant as their delegates have returned home adorned with world crowns and prestigious accolades from the 2025 Our Little Miss World competition. Held in Tulsa, this esteemed event gathered young talents from across the globe to showcase their skills and grace, and the Tri Point representatives surpassed all expectations.
OLM Prince Thomas Carter distinguished himself with his commanding presence and magnetic charisma, captivating audiences with every performance. His ability to connect deeply with the audience and convey a sense of joy and enthusiasm set him apart, making him a worthy recipient of the crown.
Universal MS Princess Kaitlynn Stewart showcased elegance and poise beyond her years, impressing judges with her impeccable stage presence and heartfelt performances. Her dedication to her craft and commitment to excellence were evident in every moment on stage, earning her the title of Universal MS Princess.
Meanwhile, Universal MS Mini Queen Shyniece Brack won over hearts with her infectious smile and genuine personality. Her natural charm and ability to engage with the audience made her a standout performer throughout the competition, culminating in her crowning as Universal MS Mini Queen.
Universal Classic MS Princess Stacey Carter Mayzck exhibited grace and sophistication throughout the competition, demonstrating remarkable talent and skill in every aspect of her performance. Her dedication to her artistry and unwavering focus on excellence earned her the prestigious title of Universal Classic MS Princess.
Universal Classic MS Mini Queen Ashley Stewart delighted audiences with her unique talents and charismatic presence. Her ability to captivate and entertain with grace and charm made her a favorite among judges and spectators alike, securing her position as Universal Classic MS Mini Queen.
In addition to their main titles, Tri Point's delegates excelled across various optional categories, further solidifying their standing as stars of the competition. Miss Pre Teen Malania Lee and Universal Miss Kaitlynn Stewart impressed judges with their striking photographic presence, both winning the highly competitive Photogenic category. Their ability to shine in front of the camera and convey beauty and confidence through photography earned them well-deserved recognition and applause.
Baby Petite Harper Wegner and LaPetite Carter Imani Mayzck showcased their exceptional talents and skills in the Optional Talent category, each delivering captivating performances that left a lasting impression on judges and audience members. Their dedication to their craft and ability to entertain with flair and creativity made them standout winners in their respective divisions.
Furthermore, The Mayzcks were honored with the Friends & Family Alternate recognition, highlighting their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the competition. Their role in the success of Tri Point's delegates cannot be overstated, as they provided invaluable support and encouragement every step of the way.
"The achievements of our delegates at the 2025 World Our Little Miss competition are a testament to their talent, hard work, and unwavering dedication,"
The Tri Point community has long been committed to nurturing young talents and providing opportunities for growth and development. The exceptional achievements at the 2025 World Our Little Miss competition reflect this commitment and dedication to excellence.
"We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our delegates and continuing to support their growth and development as they inspire others with their passion and dedication,"
As Tri Point rejoices in these remarkable achievements, the community remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering its youth and celebrating their successes on a global stage.
"We are incredibly proud of our delegates for their outstanding performance at the 2025 World Our Little Miss competition,"
The Tri Point community looks forward to celebrating these achievements and continuing to support the growth and development of its young talents in future endeavors.
About Tri Point Tri Point is renowned for its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a supportive environment for growth. As a host of pageants across Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, Tri Point's beauty season begins in August, marking a time of excitement and anticipation for participants and the community alike.
"Our beauty season is more than just competitions;
,Tri Point looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence and community engagement as it prepares for the upcoming beauty season, starting in August. It marks a time of excitement and camaraderie as participants prepare to showcase their talents and represent the community with pride. The community remains committed to empowering its youth, nurturing their talents, and celebrating their successes both locally and on the global stage.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Denita Boss tripoint@ourlittlemiss.com, https://tripointolm.com/
Contact
Denita Boss
Director
***@ourlittlemiss.com
