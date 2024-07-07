Follow on Google News
Kids Dreams Matter Announces New Mission and Programs to Support Student's Mental Health
Kids Dreams Matter, a non-profit organization dedicated to breaking the stigma of mental illness in our youth, is excited to announce an expanded mission and new programs aimed at promoting mental health awareness and support in schools.
By: Kids' Dreams Matter, Inc.
The organization's updated mission is to create a supportive environment where a student's mental health is understood, prioritized, and treated with the same urgency as physical health. KDM aims to empower educators and parents with the knowledge and tools necessary to support children facing mental health challenges in school.
New Programs:
Empathize:ED - A comprehensive training program designed to equip teachers with the skills to recognize and address mental health issues in the classroom. This program includes workshops, online courses, and resource materials to help teachers create a supportive and inclusive learning environment.
Zen Dens - Creating chill spaces within schools where students can seek refuge, solace, and a much-needed respite in their mental health journey.
UpliftED - Adopt-a-Teacher program to focus on providing support to teachers, encompassing emotional, material, and mental health resources for their students and themselves. The goal is to create a nurturing helpful environment that allows educators to thrive and, in turn, foster a supportive environment in their classrooms.
Kimberly Friery, Denise Khan, and Michele Robertson, Co-Directors of Kids Dreams Matter, shared their excitement about the new direction of the organization:
We invite everyone to support our mission by participating in our programs, attending our events, adopting a teacher, and spreading the word about the importance of youth mental health. For more information about our new initiatives and how you can get involved, please visit our website at [kidsdreamsmatters.org](
Kids Dreams Matter is a non-profit organization dedicated to breaking the stigma of mental illness and advocate for better understanding of students with mental health issues so they may get the education they need in a supportive environment. Through education, advocacy, and community engagement, we strive to create a world where every child can achieve their dreams without the burden of mental health challenges.
