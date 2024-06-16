Follow on Google News
Humble Beginnings for Renewable Parts USA
Wind industry parts recirculation specialist settles on key Texas location for North American operations
By: Renewable Parts LLC
From their workshop on the West Coast of Scotland the business has been recirculating wind turbine component parts at scale for service providers, turbine operators and even turbine OEMs with great success for over a decade.
By giving these components a second lease of life, the company has been able to dramatically cut costs, lead times and carbon from wind turbine operations across the UK and Europe, but with more demand coming from the United States due to supply chain strain, the company started looking in 2022 at the option of opening a workshop stateside.
"For a true circular economy to work well, the parts have to be recirculated as close to the source as possible, otherwise the logistics can quickly cancel out any savings for the end user, and make the prospect of recirculated products less attractive,"
Humble, Texas has been chosen as the perfect location for their new parts recirculation workshop which will service the North American Market. Just north of Houston, the location has great transport links with ports nearby and the airport right next door.
"Being close to Houston was important for us as a business. Texas has a thriving wind industry and an abundance of turbines that we have vast experience on," said Michael, "and Houston is widely considered the Energy Capital of the World - a great opportunity for us to find good people and collaborate with some of the many great business that are located there."
"We were also helped through the process of establishing our new venture by the Greater Houston Partnership, who gave us a warm welcome and connected us with many of the people who have gone on to play a part in the business set-up, from finding a location to supporting us with the legal side of things"
Craig Rhodes, Chief Economic Development officer for the Greater Houston Partnership welcomed the new venture
Craig Rhodes, Senior Vice President, Economic Development for the Greater Houston Partnership welcomed the new venture stating, "Renewable Parts' decision to establish their North American operations in Humble, Texas, is further testament to the Houston region's strong infrastructure, skilled workforce and unmatched industry expertise. This new facility will bolster the local economy and help drive the advancement of renewable energy in North America."
About Renewable Parts
Renewable Parts is a pioneering organisation proactively working to de-carbonise the wind industry since 2011. They recirculate components for turbines that would normally be sent to scrap and landfill, and we help to maximise turbine uptime by reducing lead time through their experienced supply chain network. Read the full story at https://www.renewable-
