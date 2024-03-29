Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
F&M Bank Staff Honored at Rowan County United Way Annual Meeting
By: F&M Bank
"Every year we love to honor all of our volunteers, companies and supporters who get us through the year, who make all of our work possible. It's one of our favorite events," said Rowan County United Way Marketing and Communications Manager Tara Allen.
F&M Bank Chairman & CEO Steve Fisher received the esteemed Champion of Philanthropy Award. Fisher's loyal commitment to philanthropic endeavors and his tireless support of the community have made him a true champion of giving back.
F&M Bank Director & President/CEO at Carolina Beverage Corporation Cliff Ritchie was recognized with the Power of Partnership Award. Ritchie's exemplary leadership and collaborative spirit have been instrumental in fostering a meaningful partnership between Piedmont Cheerwine Bottling CO. and Rowan County United Way that has significantly impacted our community.
Additionally, Board Administrator/
"We are incredibly proud of our team for their well-deserved recognition at the Rowan County United Way Annual Meeting," said F&M Bank Chairman & CEO Steve Fisher. "Their unwavering commitment to building lasting partnerships and serving the community truly embody our F&M Bank values. Their contributions not only enrich the lives of those in our community, but also inspire us all to strive for excellence in serving others."
For more information about F&M Bank and our community initiatives, please visit https://fmbnc.com/
About F&M Bank
F&M Bank is a community bank established in 1909 and headquartered in Salisbury, NC. Operating throughout the Piedmont and the Research Triangle area, the bank has grown to over $900 million in assets with 11 offices in Rowan, Cabarrus and Wake counties. Focused on providing personal attention and convenience for every client, the bank offers a complete range of financial services for individuals and businesses. F&M Bank has been voted the Best Bank in Rowan and Cabarrus counties for over a decade. F&M Bank is a Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us online at https://fmbnc.com.
Contact
F&M Bank
Ms. Bonnie Myers
***@gmail.com
704-762-2256
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse