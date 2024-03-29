 

F&M Bank Staff Honored at Rowan County United Way Annual Meeting

By: F&M Bank
 
SALISBURY, N.C. - April 2, 2024 - PRLog -- F&M Bank proudly announces that three of our staff members were honored with prestigious awards for their outstanding contributions to the community at the Annual Meeting of the Rowan County United Way held January 19th.

"Every year we love to honor all of our volunteers, companies and supporters who get us through the year, who make all of our work possible. It's one of our favorite events," said Rowan County United Way Marketing and Communications Manager Tara Allen.

F&M Bank Chairman & CEO Steve Fisher received the esteemed Champion of Philanthropy Award. Fisher's loyal commitment to philanthropic endeavors and his tireless support of the community have made him a true champion of giving back.

F&M Bank Director & President/CEO at Carolina Beverage Corporation Cliff Ritchie was recognized with the Power of Partnership Award. Ritchie's exemplary leadership and collaborative spirit have been instrumental in fostering a meaningful partnership between Piedmont Cheerwine Bottling CO. and Rowan County United Way that has significantly impacted our community.

Additionally, Board Administrator/Assistant Vice President Janet Haynes was honored with the Humble Hero Award. An F&M Bank team member and United Way supporter for over 40 years, Haynes' selfless dedication to serving others and her humble approach to making a difference have earned her the admiration and respect of her colleagues and the community alike. The Salisbury Post reports, "Janet Haynes, along with Mary Anne Moore, won the Humble Hero Award for their 'exceptionality and kindness' that remind us we all have the opportunity to be heroic to those in need by stepping forward to volunteer."

"We are incredibly proud of our team for their well-deserved recognition at the Rowan County United Way Annual Meeting," said F&M Bank Chairman & CEO Steve Fisher. "Their unwavering commitment to building lasting partnerships and serving the community truly embody our F&M Bank values. Their contributions not only enrich the lives of those in our community, but also inspire us all to strive for excellence in serving others."

For more information about F&M Bank and our community initiatives, please visit https://fmbnc.com/connect/community-connection.com.

About F&M Bank
F&M Bank is a community bank established in 1909 and headquartered in Salisbury, NC. Operating throughout the Piedmont and the Research Triangle area, the bank has grown to over $900 million in assets with 11 offices in Rowan, Cabarrus and Wake counties. Focused on providing personal attention and convenience for every client, the bank offers a complete range of financial services for individuals and businesses. F&M Bank has been voted the Best Bank in Rowan and Cabarrus counties for over a decade. F&M Bank is a Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us online at https://fmbnc.com.

Contact
F&M Bank
Ms. Bonnie Myers
***@gmail.com
704-762-2256
End
Source:F&M Bank
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:F&M Bank
Industry:Banking
Location:Salisbury - North Carolina - United States
Meyer Marketing Company Dba The Welcome Committee PRs
