Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Blind Sinatra Soundalike Bob Bullee Lands Record Deal - Releases "Your Way"
By: Esquire Records LLC
Bob Bullee's journey from humble beginnings to the cusp of stardom is a tale of resilience, passion, and the unwavering pursuit of dreams. Hailing from Rotterdam, Holland, Bob's life took an unexpected turn when he lost his sight to a hereditary eye disease at the age of 25. Undeterred by adversity, Bob embraced his natural gift for song, igniting a musical journey that would defy expectations and captivate audiences in Europe, and now in the U.S.
Imbued with the soulful essence of Frank Sinatra himself, Bob's voice is a transcendent force, effortlessly evoking the timeless charm and magnetic charisma of the legendary crooner. From the bustling streets of Rotterdam to the grand stage of Holland's Got Talent, Bob's performances have left judges and spectators alike in awe, earning him widespread acclaim and adoration.
It was on the electrifying stage of Holland's Got Talent that Bob's star truly began to rise. With a rendition of Sinatra's Monday Morning Quarterback that left judges buzzing and audiences spellbound, Bob's undeniable talent became impossible to ignore. You can see the performance at this link: Click here https://www.youtube.com/
Though he may have finished third in the competition, Bob emerged as a true luminary, poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of music.
Enter Hal Pollock, the visionary founder of Cleveland's own Esquire Records. In 2018, Pollock discovered Bob's Holland performance. Enthralled by Bob's magnetic performance and unmistakable talent, he filed the information away to await the right song. In 2023 Pollock decided to create a parody of the famous Paul Anka/Sinatra song "My Way." He titled the parody "Your Way." Pollock retrieved Bob's information and called him. , Pollock wasted no time in extending an invitation to join the esteemed ranks of Esquire's roster of artists. And thus, a star was born.
Now, with the support of Esquire Records behind him, Bob Bullee prepares to embark on the next chapter of his musical journey. His debut release, "Your Way," a captivating parody of the iconic Sinatra anthem "My Way,"serves as a testament to Bob's boundless talent and enduring spirit. Accompanied by a compilation of sixteen Sinatra classics, Bob' s masterful interpretations pay homage to the timeless melodies of a bygone era while paving the way for a new generation of music lovers to discover the magic of Sinatra's legacy.
Join us as we celebrate the remarkable talent and indomitable spirit of Bob Bullee, the blind Sinatra soundalike whose star shines brighter with each soul-stirring note. "Your Way" and Bob's Sinatra compilation are set to enchant audiences worldwide, inviting listeners to experience the timeless allure of music that transcends boundaries and captivates the soul. "Your Way" and the compilation are now available through the Esquire Records website at www.esquirerecords.net
Media Contact
Esquire Records, LLC
esq@pollock-
4403184234
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse