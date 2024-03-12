 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cleveland
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2024
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
18171615141312

Follow on Google News

Blind Sinatra Soundalike Bob Bullee Lands Record Deal - Releases "Your Way"

By: Esquire Records LLC
 
CLEVELAND - March 17, 2024 - PRLog -- Solon, Ohio USA  - Prepare to be swept away by the enchanting melodies and remarkable story of Bob Bullee, the blind singer whose extraordinary talent has captured the hearts of music lovers around the world. Esquire Records, LLC proudly announces the signing of this sensational artist, heralding a new era of timeless music and unparalleled vocal mastery.

Bob Bullee's journey from humble beginnings to the cusp of stardom is a tale of resilience, passion, and the unwavering pursuit of dreams. Hailing from Rotterdam, Holland, Bob's life took an unexpected turn when he lost his sight to a hereditary eye disease at the age of 25. Undeterred by adversity, Bob embraced his natural gift for song, igniting a musical journey that would defy expectations and captivate audiences in Europe, and now in the U.S.

Imbued with the soulful essence of Frank Sinatra himself, Bob's voice is a transcendent force, effortlessly evoking the timeless charm and magnetic charisma of the legendary crooner. From the bustling streets of Rotterdam to the grand stage of Holland's Got Talent, Bob's performances have left judges and spectators alike in awe, earning him widespread acclaim and adoration.

It was on the electrifying stage of Holland's Got Talent that Bob's star truly began to rise. With a rendition of Sinatra's Monday Morning Quarterback that left judges buzzing and audiences spellbound, Bob's undeniable talent became impossible to ignore. You can see the performance at this link: Click here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tTGo2qVmv6U



Though he may have finished third in the competition, Bob emerged as a true luminary, poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of music.

Enter Hal Pollock, the visionary founder of Cleveland's own Esquire Records. In 2018, Pollock discovered Bob's Holland performance. Enthralled by Bob's magnetic performance and unmistakable talent, he filed the information away to await the right song. In 2023 Pollock decided to create a parody of the famous Paul Anka/Sinatra song "My Way."  He titled the parody "Your Way." Pollock retrieved Bob's information and called him. , Pollock wasted no time in extending an invitation to join the esteemed ranks of Esquire's roster of artists. And thus, a star was born.

Now, with the support of Esquire Records behind him, Bob Bullee prepares to embark on the next chapter of his musical journey. His debut release, "Your Way," a captivating parody of the iconic Sinatra anthem "My Way,"serves as a testament to Bob's boundless talent and enduring spirit. Accompanied by a compilation of sixteen Sinatra classics, Bob' s masterful interpretations pay homage to the timeless melodies of a bygone era while paving the way for a new generation of music lovers to discover the magic of Sinatra's legacy.

Join us as we celebrate the remarkable talent and indomitable spirit of Bob Bullee, the blind Sinatra soundalike whose star shines brighter with each soul-stirring note. "Your Way" and Bob's Sinatra compilation are set to enchant audiences worldwide, inviting listeners to experience the timeless allure of music that transcends boundaries and captivates the soul. "Your Way" and the compilation are now available through the Esquire Records website at www.esquirerecords.net

Media Contact
Esquire Records, LLC
esq@pollock-law.com
4403184234
End
Source:Esquire Records LLC
Email:***@pollock-law.com Email Verified
Tags:Music
Industry:Music
Location:Cleveland - Ohio - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Mar 17, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share