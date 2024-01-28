 

REMAX Elevation Announces Grand Opening of New Locations in Cody and Buffalo, Wyoming

REMAX Elevation, a real estate brokerage and a franchisee of REMAX, the world's largest real estate brand, is excited to announce the official opening of its two new offices in Cody and Buffalo, Wyoming.
By: Commission Syndicate
 
CODY, Wyo. - Feb. 2, 2024 - PRLog -- REMAX Elevation sets itself apart by joining forces with REMAX, which boasts over 9,600 offices in 110 countries and more than 140,000 agents worldwide. Leveraging the advanced real estate technology from Inside Real Estate and their KV Core tools, REMAX Elevation is equipped with AI-powered marketing and advertising tools, ensuring that its agents remain the most productive and retain a higher percentage of their hard-earned commission dollars.

"Our affiliation with REMAX and their world-class technology supports our goal to elevate the real estate experience for our clients in Wyoming," said Brenton Hayden, CEO of REMAX Elevation. "With our dedicated team of professional agents, backed by cutting-edge technology and a wealth of experience, we are poised to meet the diverse needs of those looking to buy, sell, or invest in real estate."

About Brenton Hayden, CEO of REMAX Elevation:

Brenton Hayden is the entrepreneurial force behind REMAX Elevation, a distinguished real estate brokerage in Wyoming. As CEO, Brenton leverages his extensive industry experience and innovative approach to drive the company's mission of empowering clients and agents in the real estate market. Known for his strategic vision and commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, Brenton has positioned REMAX Elevation for rapid growth and success.

Acknowledging Our Esteemed Partners

At REMAX Elevation, our strength lies not only in our brand and technology but also in the unparalleled expertise and dedication of our leadership team. We are proud to recognize Ashley Hayden, our CFO, who brings a wealth of financial acumen and strategic insight to our operations. John Parsons, Vice President of the Cody location, and Mark Wilson, Designated Broker and Vice President of the Buffalo location, each contribute a deep understanding of the real estate market and a commitment to excellence that enhances our service to clients and the community. Together, these esteemed partners play a pivotal role in REMAX Elevation's mission to empower clients and set new standards in the real estate industry.

REMAX Elevation targets a broad audience, including buyers and sellers of residential and commercial properties, land, farms, ranches, and businesses. The brokerage prides itself on its team of professional full-time real estate agents who are empowered by industry-leading technology and supported by a management team with unparalleled experience.

Since its inception, REMAX Elevation has achieved significant milestones, including acquiring over 10 listings and welcoming 12 agents to its team, with plans to expand to 40 agents by year-end. The company has also introduced the industry's first Agent Development Officer, dedicated to enhancing agent success and transaction volume.

REMAX Elevation is actively seeking self-motivated, tech-savvy agents committed to personal and professional development. The brokerage is also eager to assist buyers and sellers in achieving their real estate goals.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit RemaxElevation.com or contact the Cody office and Headquarters at 307.855.1234, or the Buffalo, WY office at 307.800.3307. REMAX Elevation can also be found on Instagram and Facebook under REMAX Elevation Wyoming.

About REMAX Elevation: REMAX Elevation is a full-service real estate brokerage specializing in residential and commercial real estate, farm and ranch, recreational property, and investment property near Yellowstone and the Bighorn mountains. As a member of the REMAX network, REMAX Elevation empowers clients to navigate the real estate market with confidence, supported by a team of experienced agents and advanced technology. With offices in Cody and Buffalo, Wyoming, REMAX Elevation is committed to elevating the real estate experience in the local community.

For further information, please contact: Brenton Hayden, CEO of REMAX Elevation, Brenton@RemaxElevation.com, RemaxElevation.com

Brenton Hayden, CEO.
brenton@remaxelevation.com
3078551234
