Hygieia and TempraMed Announce Innovative Partnership
By: TempraMed
TempraMed has been at the forefront of technological innovation with its flagship product, the VIVI Cap. This lightweight, reusable insulin pen cap represents a significant leap forward in diabetes care. VIVI Cap is changing how people manage their diabetes medication.
Hygieia's d-Nav® technology is the first FDA-cleared AI-driven system that autonomously adjusts insulin doses based on the unique needs of its user. This enables more frequent and optimal dose adjustments to better manage glucose levels. In addition to the app which handles dosing, d-Nav users are supported by a team of expert clinicians who review patient data and stay in frequent communication. The program has shown patient results, with studies indicating significant reductions in A1c for patients in as early as three months.
Uniting in a dynamic partnership, Hygieia and TempraMed are set to harness their collective strengths, embarking on a mission to revolutionize diabetes management. This collaboration is designed to empower individuals with diabetes, enhancing their health and transforming their daily lives with ease and efficiency.
We are incredibly excited to partner with Hygieia, a collaboration that marks a new chapter in diabetes management,"
VIVI Cap, please visit http://www.tempramed.com
Hygieia, please visit https://d-nav.com/
TempraMed is at the forefront of creating and delivering groundbreaking personal storage solutions for injectable medications. Our mission is to address the long-standing gap in the market for individuals who use injectable medications and seek to embrace a lifestyle marked by greater spontaneity, convenience, and safety. TempraMed's first launched product VIVI Cap insulin temperature shield pen cap, is scientifically validated, VIVI Cap provides 24/7/365 years of temperature protection for insulin without the need for any user intervention.
Hygieia is the developer of d-Nav®, the first FDA-cleared technology to autonomously adjust insulin doses directly to the patient. d-Nav's AI-powered technology automatically interprets data and independently initiates insulin management. The d-Nav Insulin Management Program adds clinical support that helps people with type 2 diabetes adjust their insulin doses according to their body's changing insulin needs. Studies have shown that nearly 90 percent of people using d-Nav report lower A1C in just three months* without increasing the risk for hypoglycaemia**
