Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy and Guest Michelle Mras

-- "Live Courageously"Podcast Show with John Duffy is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives. The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who are friends of the host who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity.The show EP # 1 will air Sunday Jan 14th @ 2 pm PST Live on John Duffy's Facebook Page. Contact Info: https://linktr.ee/livecourageouslyLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/duffysquareproductions/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duffysquareYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeIand listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music and moreOn Jan 14th John's guest will be Michelle Mras. Michelle Mras CEO Mras Inc, Global Award-Winning Keynote & TEDx Speaker, Executive Speaker Coach, co-Host of two podcasts: Denim & Pearls and Amplifluence. Host of Livestream TV show MentalShift on The New Channel (TNC), Philippines and ZondraTV. Recording Artist.She's a multiple Best-Selling Author and co-Founder of Amplifuence - Amplifying the influence of Coaches, Authors and Speakers. Story Advisor for Perfect Publishing.Michelle is a survivor of multiple life challenges to include a Traumatic Brain Injury and Breast Cancer. She guides others to recognize the innate gifts within them, stop apologizing for what they are not and step into who they truly are… Unapologetically.She accomplishes this through one-on-one and group coaching, Training events, Keynote talks, her books, and talk shows. Michelle earned her PhD in Entreprenology and has graced the TEDX stage. She was awarded the first Survivor's Award from NOW, the Inspirational Women of Excellence Award from the Women Economic Forum, New Delhi, India; the John Maxwell Team Culture Award for Positive Attitude; Winner of the Ultimate Speaker Competition and has speaking parts in a few SyFy movies check the IMDB.com database for her; has been featured on hundreds of Podcasts, radio programs, magazines, quoted in books and has a habit of breaking out into song. She has a music album releasing November 2023.Michelle's driving thought is that every day is a gift. Tomorrow is never promised. Every moment is an opportunity to be the best version of you… Unapologetically!"Thank you for a FANTASTIC conversation!I can't wait to have you on MentalShift.Looking forward to both of our Podcast" Jan14th and Jan 16th - Michelle MrasJohn Duffy the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously"has produced over 50 + films in his film career. John grew up in the South Bronx dropping out of high school at 15. . After many journeys, John has made his way as a counselor, producer, professor, and motivational speaker. John has recently produced the feature film,with Kevin Sorbo. John was an adjunct professor at two universities including the Art Center in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry with Tony Robbins as his mentor.He produced a weekly live show on Facebook for two years covering transformational material. On February 20th, 2022 John introduced his new podcast, "Live Courageously", He has produced 57 podcast shows to date.John has also written two memoirs,and. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.