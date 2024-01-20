Offer Changing the face of Cryptocurrency. The numbers Stack up, Don't miss out

 

Queensland -Ozz Metals Co. Pty Ltd. a burgeoning financial technology company specializing in cryptocurrency solutions
By:
 
GOLD COAST, Australia - Jan. 25, 2024 - PRLog -- Ozz Metals Ltd. Announces Coin Sale-Based Capital Raise for Gold Exploration Acquisition

Ozz Metals Ltd. is pleased to announce a coin sale-based capital raise to acquire a gold exploration company, Rapid Gold Express. This strategic move will enhance our presence in the gold mining sector by leveraging their expertise and resources. The funds raised will be allocated to various areas to support our growth plans.

Of the capital raised, $27 million will be used for the acquisition of Rapid Gold Express. This investment will strengthen our position in the gold mining industry and allow us to benefit from their knowledge and assets. Additionally, $10 million will be retained as working capital to support the completion and extension of JORC reports, the commencement of mining operations, and the construction of all-weather roads for reliable access and support for the local indigenous community.

A significant portion, $2,000,000, will be invested in the construction of state-of-the-art gold foundry and storage facilities. These facilities will optimize our operations and ensure the secure and efficient handling of gold assets, laying a solid foundation for future growth.

To enhance our brand visibility and expand our customer base, $275,000 will be dedicated to marketing initiatives. This investment will enable us to reach a wider audience, drive customer acquisition, and foster long-term relationships with key stakeholders.

Recognizing the importance of innovation in the cryptocurrency industry, we have allocated $375,000 to an incubator fund. This fund will support the development of groundbreaking projects and technological advancements within our ecosystem.

A portion of the capital raised will be allocated to cover agent fees and brokerage costs associated with the acquisition and capital raise processes, ensuring transparency and smooth execution of the transactions.

In addition to the acquisition and capital raise, we are pleased to announce that the first 100,000 ounces of fine gold produced will be minted and stored for ALL 11::11 Coin owners. These minted gold assets can be redeemed through our partners, enhancing the value and stability of the 11::11 coins alongside the forward purchase agreement.

Ozz Metals Ltd. is excited about this coin sale-based capital raise and the acquisition of Rapid Gold Express. These initiatives align with our vision of diversification and expansion in the cryptocurrency and precious metals sectors.

For more information about the coin sale and investment opportunities, please visit our website.

IMPORTANT NOTIFICATION: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not offer or solicit the sale of any securities or coins. The 11::11 coin is an unregulated product and has not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or any other applicable securities laws. Potential investors are advised to review offering documentation and consult legal, financial, and tax advisors before making investment decisions. Ozz Metals Ltd. is an AUSTRAC registered Australian organization. https://checkout.alltra.global
