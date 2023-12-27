Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
For Poetry at Work Day (1/9) Meet the Motherlode: 32 Work Related Poems and Potential Song Lyrics
Here is some information about 32 Work Related poems to help you celebrate Poetry at Work Day all throughout the year! And, some of these poems would also make some great potential Song Lyrics
The poems are from three books of poems (and potential song lyrics) by Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations, in San Mateo, California.
For a sample of the writing…Here is a poem about Business and Finance:
"BETTER THAN EXPECTED LOSSES"
Copyright 2017, Robert M. Barrows
It was a year of negative cash flow
and better than expected losses
but our stock was up thanks to
the installation of all our new bosses
AND NOW, HERE IS AN OVERVIEW OF THE WORK RELATED POEMS IN THREE BOOKS OF POETRY BY ROBERT BARROWS:
The books are called:
1) "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics"
2) "Crazy Robert's More Great Poems and Potential Song Lyrics"
3) "Crazy Robert's Third Great Book of Poems and Potential Song Lyrics."
You can see free samples of some of the poems in these books and you can download the books for a dollar each on Amazon.
To give you an idea of the range of business related poems in these books, here are the titles of the business, money and work related titles of the poems in each book.
In book 1: In "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics."
You'll see some great business related poems like:
1) Big Bucks
2) Computer Controlled
3) Sales Calls
4) It Used to Be Made in America
5) Think Tank
6) Run For Office
7) Food Chain
And…the poems "Big Bucks" and "Run For Office" were both produced as songs that were released in 1999 to radio stations that played Rap and Hip Hop. The song versions (as shown in this book) were co-written by Robert Barrows with a musician named Gary Warren, and both of these songs got some decent airplay. You can currently hear a free clip of each of these songs, and you can download them for 99 cents each on iTunes.
In book 2: In "Crazy Robert's More Great Poems and Potential Song Lyrics."
8) Back Seat Baby
9) Better Than Expected Losses
10) Don't Say Nuthin'
11) From the Slushpile to the Screen in One easy read
12) It was the Final Day of National Poetry Month
13) Poet Laureate
14) A poem about AI (Artificial Intelligence)
15) Running Out of Money
16) Sales Calls
17) Slow News Day
18) The New Coronavirus Blues
19) Think Tank
20) ,Twas the Night before Plan Your Epitaph Day
21) Video Tombstone Blues (Robert Barrows is also the inventor of a video tombstone called "The Video Enhanced Gravemarker"
In Book 3: In "Crazy Robert's Third Great Books of Poems and Potential Song Lyrics"
22) Alas, No Nobel Prizes for me, Yet
23) Disclaimerville
24) Fake ID
25) Got Those Starving Artist Blues? (Barrows also did painting of part of this poem)
26) I've got those health threatening, lung destroying, life shortening, modern day, man-made gross pollution blues
27) Logging IN
28) An even longer version of a poem called "Sales Calls"
29) The Covid Economy Blues
30) An even longer version of a poem called "The New Coronavirus Blues"
31) The Publisher's and Producer's Lament (Barrows also did painting of part of this poem)
32) TINA TARA TAPAS and TIARA
There are also a lot of other poems in each of these books on a variety of other subjects, thoughts, insights and emotions.
Plus, there are also some things that media companies and publishing companies can do with some of these poems that could generate worldwide publicity, worldwide participation, and tremendous advertising and book revenues from all over the globe.
For more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising and Public Relations.
Contact
Robert Barrows
***@barrows.com
650-344-4405
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse