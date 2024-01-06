Follow on Google News
Scarpello Group's business intelligence solution for CPAs a perfect fit for JRBT
Scarpello Group, LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell, P.C., a Premier Accounting Firm, to Elevate Business Intelligence Solutions for Financial Excellence
By: Scarpello Group, LLC
Key Highlights of the Partnership:
Holistic Financial Insights: The partnership will enable a seamless integration of Scarpello Group's business intelligence platform with JRBT's practice management data. This integration will provide users with a unified and powerful toolset to analyze, visualize, and interpret their data in real-time.
Tailored Solutions: The collaboration aims to deliver tailored business intelligence solutions that address the specific needs and challenges of the accounting industry. Whether it is optimizing operations, identifying growth opportunities, or mitigating risks, the combined expertise of Scarpello Group and JRBT will offer a holistic approach to business intelligence.
Customer-Centric Focus: Both companies share a commitment to customer satisfaction and success. The partnership will strengthen support and service offerings, ensuring clients receive the highest level of assistance.
Scarpello Group is excited to partner with JRBT to revolutionize how financial professionals leverage business intelligence,"
"JRBT's partnership with Scarpello Group aligns with our commitment to investing in our employees, advancing our profession and exceeding our client's expectations,"
About Scarpello Group, LLC
Scarpello Group, LLC is a leading provider of innovative business intelligence solutions, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions with precision and confidence. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer success, Scarpello Group delivers innovative analytics tools tailored to the specific needs of all business industries. For more information, visit www.scarpellogroup.com.
About Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell, P.C.
With a team of more than one hundred (100) professionals, JRBT assists clients with tax consulting and compliance, audit and assurance, business support and payroll, employee benefits, and business valuation. JRBT is recognized as one of the most modern and diversified accounting firms in the country. The values that built JRBT more than a century ago still define us today as much as they did back then—qualities like honesty, trustworthiness, and kindness. For more information, visit www.JRBT.com.
Contact
Mike Demman
Scarpello Group, LLC
mdemman@scarpellogroup.com
402-713-0015
