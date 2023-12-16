Natic Taylor & Company - Firm Updates

By: Natic Taylor & Company LLC

Contact

Natic Taylor & Company LLC

***@natictaylor.com Natic Taylor & Company LLC

End

-- Natic Taylor & Company, LLC, a CPA firm in Alpharetta, Georgia, is proud to announce that Samantha Patterson, who has been with the firm since December, 2013 & has served as the Company's Office Manager, has successfully completed the Internal Revenue Service's Enrolled Agent course on the United States Tax Code & Income Tax Law & Preparation for Corporations, Partnerships, LLCs, & Individual & Personal Income Tax Returns. She has successfully passed all three parts of the Examination, & has received the title of Enrolled Agent (E.A.) and is now admitted to provide Representation before the IRS for taxpayers. The Firm would like to take this opportunity to Congratulate her on this most arduous Achievement. Sam will continue with the Firm in her new role as a Tax Professional serving our business & individual clients.The Firm is also proud to announce our new addition to our staff & taking the place of Sam at the front desk, Cameron (Cami) Mirabelli. Cami comes to us with experience in this field having various professional positions with other Professional firms. We are extremely excited to include Cami in our firm as our most recent hire and now as part of our family, here at NTC. She will be the new face, welcoming all our clients.Natic Taylor & Company is also proud to announce a couple milestones reached:Samantha Patterson, known to everyone as simply, Sam, not only accomplished passing a rigorous three-part Exam to obtain her E.A., but this past December marked Ten (10) years of service with the firm. At our Christmas Dinner, we were proud to present Sam with an Award for those ten years of service inscribed with the words Paragon. We are so proud of Sam. She has, and continues to be, a beacon of excellence and a shining light. She now enjoys her own office beside Philip's. It took a lot to get to that office, and for her, it was well worth it! Sam will continue to do great things.And speaking of Philip, this coming May will mark Philip's twentieth (20) year with our firm. His accomplishments are too numerous to list. So much so, that in a very short period he made Partnership, as is evident by his name in the firm. He is indeed a success story, not just for the practice itself, but for the impact he has on all of our clients who rely continuously on his advice & expertise. There are so many accolades that we can mention, but instead will close with the following: We couldn't wait until May, so we decided to present Philip with his 20 – Twenty year Award at our Christmas Party. Inscribed, also, the very word that defines he & Sam alike: Paragon.Please join me in congratulating both Philip & Sam, & welcoming Cami to Sam's previous position.