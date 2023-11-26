Gradito Elevates Culinary Experiences: Expanding from app to Unforgettable Private and Corp

Gradito, the renowned platform for connecting customers with top-tier private chefs, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its services. What began as a platform for exquisite in-home dining experiences now serves corporate events.

By: Luxetravel.org

Customized Menus: Our private chefs will craft bespoke menus tailored to your guests' preferences and dietary requirements, ensuring a gastronomic journey that delights the senses.

Our private chefs will craft bespoke menus tailored to your guests' preferences and dietary requirements, ensuring a gastronomic journey that delights the senses. Event Coordination: From venue selection to decor and logistics, Gradito's experienced event coordinators will manage every detail, allowing you to focus on enjoying the occasion.

From venue selection to decor and logistics, Gradito's experienced event coordinators will manage every detail, allowing you to focus on enjoying the occasion. Professional Staffing: Our team includes skilled servers, bartenders, and event staff dedicated to delivering seamless service enhancing the overall event experience.

Our team includes skilled servers, bartenders, and event staff dedicated to delivering seamless service enhancing the overall event experience. Corporate Gatherings: Elevate your corporate events with our curated services, fostering a conducive atmosphere for networking, team-building, and celebration.

Media Contact

Gradito

***@graditoapp.com

800 715 0059 Gradito800 715 0059

End

--[New York, 12/1/23] — Gradito, the renowned platform for connecting customers with top-tier private chefs, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its services. What began as a platform for exquisite in-home dining experiences app is now evolving to cater to the broader spectrum of private and corporate events, marking a transformative milestone for Gradito.Gradito has been synonymous with exceptional culinary experiences, bringing talented private chefs directly to our client's homes. With the demand for personalized events rising, we have decided to broaden our horizons and extend our expertise beyond the dining table. Gradito is now your go-to partner for creating memorable private and corporate events that leave a lasting impression.Whether it's an intimate wedding, a milestone birthday celebration, or a corporate retreat, Gradito is committed to curating events that surpass expectations. Our expanded services encompass a wide range of offerings:What sets Gradito apart is our unwavering commitment to excellence. Our roster of private chefs, known for their culinary prowess and creativity, will bring their skills to a broader canvas, creating extraordinary moments for clients seeking more than just a meal.'I cannot recommend Gradito enough! We decided to work with Sean and Chef Will for our wedding as we wanted our guests to have a one-of-a-kind dining experience that they would enjoy and remember. Our guests could not stop raving about the food and service for days after the wedding and jokingly kept asking if there were any leftovers they could return for.' -Mahsa.Gradito was founded on the belief that exceptional culinary experiences can elevate any moment. Since our inception, we have connected individuals with private chefs who turn ordinary meals into extraordinary memories. With the expansion into private and corporate events, Gradito continues to redefine the art of hospitality.