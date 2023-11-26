 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* #privateevents
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2023
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21
November 2023
3029282726

Follow on Google News

Gradito Elevates Culinary Experiences: Expanding from app to Unforgettable Private and Corp

Gradito, the renowned platform for connecting customers with top-tier private chefs, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its services. What began as a platform for exquisite in-home dining experiences now serves corporate events.
By: Luxetravel.org
 
NEW YORK - Dec. 1, 2023 - PRLog -- Gradito Elevates Culinary Experiences: Expanding from Private Chefs to Unforgettable Private and Corporate Events

[New York, 12/1/23] — Gradito, the renowned platform for connecting customers with top-tier private chefs, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its services. What began as a platform for exquisite in-home dining experiences app is now evolving to cater to the broader spectrum of private and corporate events, marking a transformative milestone for Gradito.

From Private Tables to Grand Events: A Seamless Transition

Gradito has been synonymous with exceptional culinary experiences, bringing talented private chefs directly to our client's homes. With the demand for personalized events rising, we have decided to broaden our horizons and extend our expertise beyond the dining table. Gradito is now your go-to partner for creating memorable private and corporate events that leave a lasting impression.

Tailored Experiences for Every Occasion

Whether it's an intimate wedding, a milestone birthday celebration, or a corporate retreat, Gradito is committed to curating events that surpass expectations. Our expanded services encompass a wide range of offerings:
  • Customized Menus: Our private chefs will craft bespoke menus tailored to your guests' preferences and dietary requirements, ensuring a gastronomic journey that delights the senses.
  • Event Coordination: From venue selection to decor and logistics, Gradito's experienced event coordinators will manage every detail, allowing you to focus on enjoying the occasion.
  • Professional Staffing: Our team includes skilled servers, bartenders, and event staff dedicated to delivering seamless service enhancing the overall event experience.
  • Corporate Gatherings: Elevate your corporate events with our curated services, fostering a conducive atmosphere for networking, team-building, and celebration.
    •  

The Gradito Difference: Unparalleled Quality and Expertise

What sets Gradito apart is our unwavering commitment to excellence. Our roster of private chefs, known for their culinary prowess and creativity, will bring their skills to a broader canvas, creating extraordinary moments for clients seeking more than just a meal.

Client Testimonials: Making Every Event Unforgettable

'I cannot recommend Gradito enough! We decided to work with Sean and Chef Will for our wedding as we wanted our guests to have a one-of-a-kind dining experience that they would enjoy and remember. Our guests could not stop raving about the food and service for days after the wedding and jokingly kept asking if there were any leftovers they could return for.' -Mahsa.

Gradito was founded on the belief that exceptional culinary experiences can elevate any moment. Since our inception, we have connected individuals with private chefs who turn ordinary meals into extraordinary memories. With the expansion into private and corporate events, Gradito continues to redefine the art of hospitality.

https://www.gradito.com/

Media Contact
Gradito
***@graditoapp.com
800 715 0059
End
Source:Luxetravel.org
Email:***@graditoapp.com Email Verified
Tags:#privateevents
Industry:Food
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Dec 01, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share