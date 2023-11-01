Follow on Google News
Arena Empowers Small Businesses with Agreement with BMO
By: Arena
As an alumni of BMO's WMNfintech (https://www.youtube.com/
Key highlights include:
"We are excited to support Arena and continue to help small businesses make real financial progress," said Niamh Kristufek, Head of U.S. Business Banking at BMO. "Our shared vision of zero barriers to financial inclusion and technological innovation will redefine the way entrepreneurs interact with financial services, creating a more holistic small business offering."
For more information about the partnership and its benefits for small businesses, please visit www.arenacfo.com.
About Arena
Arena provides businesses with fractional CFO services that are supported by our proprietary technology which enable businesses to receive insights about their business. Arena allows any small business to operate as efficiently as a large company with its flexible product set to meet any financial need. We are a woman-founded and owned "Tech & Touch" FinTech platform for small businesses in the United States.
About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.
