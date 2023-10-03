Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
"Digital Mastery: Foundations of Digital Marketing"
By: VIP Publishing
"Digital Mastery: Foundations of Digital Marketing" is your portal to the core principles and strategies that underpin prosperous online ventures. It is your starting point, offering insights and knowledge essential for thriving in the dynamic world of digital marketing.
Key Highlights:
Whether you're a newcomer eager to learn the ropes or a seasoned marketer seeking to reinforce your knowledge, "Digital Mastery: Foundations of Digital Marketing" equips you with the essential tools to thrive in the digital realm. Start your journey towards digital marketing excellence, armed with a solid understanding of the core concepts that drive success in the digital age.
Author Melissa English, an expert in the field of digital marketing, has distilled years of experience and expertise into this comprehensive guide. Their passion for helping others succeed in the digital world is evident in the book's practical insights and actionable strategies.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to master the art of digital marketing and position yourself or your business for success in the digital age. "Digital Mastery: Foundations of Digital Marketing" is available now at major bookstores and online retailers.
For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:
Melissa English melissaenglish777@
About the Author: Melissa English is a renowned expert in the field of digital marketing, with 15 years of experience. They are passionate about helping individuals and businesses succeed in the ever-evolving digital landscape. "Digital Mastery: Foundations of Digital Marketing" is their latest contribution to the field, designed to empower readers with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the digital age.
VIP Publishing
Hardcopy: https://www.amazon.com/
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Melissa E English
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse