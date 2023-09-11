Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy with Guest Nick Stellate

John Duffy And Nick Stellate

--https://linktr.ee/livecourageouslyLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/duffysquareproductions/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duffysquareYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeIand listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music and more…On Sept 17th John's guests will be Nick Stellate. Of Italian heritage, Nick was born in The Bronx projects, raised on Long Island, Pelham Manor, and Mt. Vernon, New York. Nick started his acting career in 1990 as a non-union extra on Law & Order. For the next 4 years, he lived in New York City, performing in Murder Mystery shows around the world. After appearing as an extra in dozens of TV Shows , Pilots, and Feature Films from 1997-1998, he landed 13 voices on Pokemon. Nick is now credited with over 2500 Animation, Video Game , and Film voice characters. Nick relocated to Los Angeles in Nov 1998.. He landed many lead and supporting roles in feature films along with guest and co-starring roles on popular TV Shows from detectives to bad guys, bodybuilders to eastern block thugs. He's worked with and become friends with some the world's most talented performers including: Connie Britton, Paul Sorvino, Eric Roberts, Mickey Rourke, Al Pacino, Viggo Mortensen, Tony Shaloub, Renee Zellwegger, Val Kilmer, Christopher Meloni and Faye Dunaway to name a few. Nick counts his blessings daily to be working and has an immense respect and grateful energy he shares wholeheartedly. "I'm living one of my dreams as an actor, and when I'm on set, or behind the mic, I feel like I'm home," he quoted to Filmstar magazine. Nick has raised financing and produced several projects, while continuing his fun acting/voice over careers.Nick began his fitness career in 1980 as a part time fitness instructor at JACK LALANNE HEALTH SPAS in Yonkers, New York (now 24 Hour Fitness, formally Bally's Total Fitness).vIn 2001, Nick started NICKFITPRO with his BEST certified trainers from GOLD'S GYM; servicing VERY selective clients for himself and his crew of amazing fitness pros. Amazing BEFORE & AFTER TRANSFORMATION STORIES in VERY SHORT time frames, have flooded the internet, well known fitness magazines, and featured Nick on many TV and radio fitness shows. After suffering life threatening injuries from an auto accident in 2013 and again in 2015, Nick was unable to exercise for about 3 years. He vowed to stand on stage at the 2017 Natural Mr. Olympia in Las Vegas. His doctors advised against this. . Incredibly, 8 months later, Nick won the Novice and Masters (over 40) division of the Mr. Natural Los Angeles, qualifying him to compete at the 2017 Mr. Natural Olympia! His determination to overcome chronic pain and be a power of example for accident victims and chronic pain sufferers was miraculous. Currently, Nick has won the MASTERS (over 40), GRANDMASTERS (over 50), NOVICE, and OPEN bodybuilding divisions competing in 12 INBA NATURAL BODYBUILDING ASSOCIATION shows. He also won 2nd, 3rd and 4th places in bodybuilding divisions at the VENICE BEACH MUSCLE CLASSIC on Labor Day, 2018. He finished his career this year in 2023 winning 6 trophies.John Duffy the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously"has produced over 50 + films in his film career. John grew up in the South Bronx dropping out of high school at 15. . After many journeys, John has made his way as a counselor, producer, professor, and motivational speaker. John has recently produced the feature film,with Kevin Sorbo. John was an adjunct professor at two universities including the Art Center in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry with Tony Robbins as his mentor.He produced a weekly live show on Facebook for two years covering transformational material. On February 20th, 2022 John introduced his new podcast, "Live Courageously", He has produced 22 shows to date.John has also written two memoirs,and. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.