#BornToDie Campaign Calls for Greater Enforcement of Animal Welfare Act
Sue Burton of Remus Horse Sanctuary is calling for greater law enforcement to reduce the number of equines at risk in the UK.
By: Remus Horse Sanctuary
Across the UK horses are being let down by those who fail to give the care that horses, ponies and other equines should be able to rely on as a very basic right. Mares are still being forced to breed every year, many on a tethering chain with their foals being born to a life they wouldn't choose, and as Remus sees so often literally being Born to Die.
Ms Burton said, "We do have a whole raft of laws, but the problem lies with the enforcement. If the laws were enforced, then we would not have the ongoing welfare issues that we see so regularly."
In December 2020, the Charity Times reported: "There are more than 7,000 horses currently known to animal welfare charities at risk of neglect or being abandoned. Currently charities take on more than 2,000 horse welfare cases a year."
Improving the Effectiveness of Animal Welfare Enforcement (https://apgaw.org/
Local authorities can choose to appoint inspectors, but don't have to – again many signposting to charities, including every local authority website that Ms Burton and her team researched in Essex. Different levels of authority have different responsibilities. For example, where a borough council is accountable for fly-grazing, a county council is responsible for the welfare of horses being transported.
At the 40th Anniversary luncheon held at Ingatestone Hall in Essex, attended by the charity's Patrons, dignitaries and trustees, Ms Burton shared, "I have witnessed so many awful sights that I can never unsee. I have cried a lake of tears. I never fail to be stunned at how much suffering these stoic animals take, at how awful mankind can be to such noble innocent animals and how so many in authority ignore their plight due to deficiencies in our legal system.
"I am so proud of what Remus has achieved over the past 40 years and the animals who have come through our gates that we have been able to turn round - from emaciated, terrified, beaten, and in two cases deliberately blinded wrecks, to animals now able to live and enjoy a normal happy life free from suffering, hunger and fear.
"But what good is a law that isn't enforced? Deficiencies in our legal system should not be the reason thousands of these noble innocent animals suffer each and every year."
Ms Burton is calling for:
Conservative MP for Romford and Remus Patron, Mr Andrew Rosindell commented: "The government needs to step up. I'm very committed as a former shadow minister for animal welfare to continue to raise these issues in parliament and to lobby the government to change the culture of animal welfare in this country and I'm committed to working with Remus to ensure that happens."
Ms Burton concluded, "The Animal Welfare Act should ensure that all equines, and other kept animals, are protected.
"But the protection of these beautiful animals, who have stood with humans for centuries – from farming to war, from friendship to servitude – falls to charities often stretched for resources. Too often, members of the public have no information on how to act.
"Please, support our #BornToDie campaign for greater enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act in relation to equine welfare."
For further information, visit www.remussanctuary.org/
Remus will be hosting its final Open Day of the season on Sunday 1 October (https://www.remussanctuary.org/
