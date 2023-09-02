Follow on Google News
GCAC Announces Uplift NFT Coupons Now Redeemable On 10M+ Websites
First 1000 CBD Coupons to be offered through Shopify Retailers
By: GCAC
GCAC stands out as the pioneer in eCoupons on a blockchain, championing the proactive approach to reshape the e-commerce landscape by bridging the gap between Web 2.0 and 3.0. Through its Citizen Green Project [3], the Company has seen strong interest in its NFT coupon solution among brands. Many of these CBD brands not only sell products on their own website but on other e-commerce platforms too.
Through the Efixii Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and the Uplift dApps' product lifecycle attestation platform, brands and retailers can now connect their unique product stories to customer feedback via scannable QR codes [4]. Utilizing Uplift NFT Coupons, brands and retailers gain immeasurable benefits beyond traditional 2.0 couponing, including never-ending consumer feedback loops, in-app referral-based social marketing programs, loyalty initiatives, access to free POS data insights, data analysis through Efixii's datasets and its AI & machine learning algorithms, coupled with immediate eCoupon payment settlements through its USDC cryptocurrency bridge[5]. Today's groundbreaking initiative promises to enhance the e-commerce experience for consumers and businesses while expanding Efixii's eCouponing reach to over 10 million businesses on WooCommerce and Shopify.
About Global Compliance Applications Corp. "GCAC"
GCAC is a global leader in designing and developing innovative blockchain technologies and machine learning solutions to improve real-world businesses. GCAC's leading solution is Efixii, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and EVM programming functionality that is on par with other Layer-2's, such as Polygon. GCAC can quickly connect each participant from product producers, distributors, manufacturers and retailers through a series of value chain dApps that allows for data connectivity to drive better consumer experiences and sales. GCAC created clearESG to assist businesses in communicating their sustainability goals and earned attributes on the blockchain through a series of ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) merit badges. As an interconnected supply chain solution, the Efixii solution pays tokens for attesting to a product's value, or truthness, through a reward program. GCAC works in many agricultural industries providing a value-added blockchain offering through a cost-effective SaaS licensing model.
For more Company information, please visit www.globalcompliance.app, or review its profiles on www.sedar.com (https://www.sedar.com/
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of GCAC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of GCAC. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GCAC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. GCAC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.
