Prepped and Polished, a leading provider of educational tutoring services, is delighted to announce the opening of its newest office location at 23 Pleasant Street, Newton Centre, MA 02459.

-- Prepped and Polished Opens New Newton, Ma Location, Offering Expanded Tutoring Options for StudentsNewton, MA, May, 2023 - Prepped and Polished, a leading provider of educational tutoring services, is delighted to announce the opening of its newest office location at 23 Pleasant Street, Newton Centre, MA 02459. Effective May 1st, this expansion provides students and families with the opportunity to meet with Prepped and Polished's expert tutors in a convenient Newton location, in addition to their existing offices in Wellesley and Sudbury MA.The decision to establish a presence in Newton is a strategic move by Prepped and Polished to better serve its valued clients and meet the growing demand for their tutoring services. By adding the Newton location, the company aims to offer students more flexibility and convenience in accessing their team of highly qualified and skilled tutors."Expanding our footprint to Newton is an exciting step for us," said Alexis Avila, Founder and Director of Prepped and Polished. "We understand the importance of providing options to our clients and being accessible in multiple locations. The new office will enable us to serve the community more effectively and deliver the high-quality tutoring services that Prepped and Polished is known for."Prepped and Polished's expansion into Newton aligns with their commitment to personalized instruction and meeting students' unique needs. The new office will provide a comfortable and conducive environment where students can engage in one-on-one tutoring sessions, test preparation, and college counseling with Prepped and Polished's experienced tutors."We are thrilled to welcome students and families to our new Newton location," added Avila. "Whether they choose to meet with us in Wellesley, Sudbury, Natick or now in Newton, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional educational support tailored to each student's goals. With our expanded reach, we are excited to help even more students achieve academic success."With the addition of the Newton office, Prepped and Polished offers a network of conveniently located facilities where students can access personalized tutoring services throughout the Boston area. The new location at 23 Pleasant Street, Newton Centre, MA 02459 is easily accessible and provides ample parking, making it a convenient choice for students in the Newton area.Prepped and Polished invites students, parents, and community members to visit their new Newton location starting from May 1st. For further details and to schedule an appointment, please visit www.preppedandpolished.com or by calling the Newton office at 781.753.9951.About Prepped and Polished:Prepped and Polished is a trusted provider of educational services, specializing in tutoring, test preparation, and college counseling. With a focus on personalized instruction, expert guidance, and proven strategies, Prepped and Polished has been helping students achieve academic success for over [number of years] years.Media Contact:Alexis AvilaFounder & DirectorPrepped and Polishedalexis@preppedandpolished.com781.753.9951