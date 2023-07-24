Follow on Google News
Tec-Masters Announces New COO - Reggie Spivey
By: Tec-Masters
Reggie joined Tec-Masters for the first time in 1994, where he was instrumental in the development of key Spacelab experiments and lead the development and operation of the first two investigations that ran in the Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) on the ISS. These investigations were the Solidification Using a Baffle in Sealed Ampoules (SUBSA) and the Pore Formation and Mobility Investigation (PFMI) which continue to operate on the ISS today.
He subsequently returned to Teledyne in 2009 and held roles as the MSG Project Manager, ISS Commercial Payload Integration Program Manager, and Director of Engineered Products and Solutions. By 2018, he was promoted to Vice President of the Space Systems Business Unit, where he managed a team of over 450 professionals developing, testing, integrating, and operating hardware and software for NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), and International Space Station (ISS).
"It is with great pleasure and anticipation that I announce the appointment of Reggie Spivey as our new Chief Operating Officer. Reggie's credentials speak for themselves, but what truly sets him apart is his versatility and the immense value he brings to any team. His extensive experience and deep understanding of space flight hardware development, paired with his inherent problem-solving capabilities, align perfectly with the ethos at Tec-Masters. As we welcome Reggie to the Tec-Masters family, we look forward to the fresh insights and rich expertise he brings to our table. I am confident that with Reggie on our team, we are well positioned to navigate the future and take Tec-Masters to new heights." - Dr. Marvin Carroll, CEO, Tec-Masters
"I am immensely excited to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Tec-Masters. This is a company that I have always admired for its innovation and creativity in problem-solving. Throughout my career, I've been committed to pushing the boundaries of space systems engineering, and I see the same passion echoed in the team here at Tec-Masters. My primary goal as COO will be to build on these solid foundations. I will focus on leveraging our collective experience, expertise, and the dedication of our outstanding team to drive our continued growth and success." - Reggie Spivey, COO, Tec-Masters
Reggie's achievements have been recognized with numerous awards, including the AIAA Aerospace Engineer of the Year, NASA Silver Snoopy Award, NASA Space Flight Awareness Team Award, and NASA Silver Achievement Medal. He's a respected member of multiple professional and honor societies and serves on several advisory boards.
About Tec-Masters:
Tec-Masters, Inc. is a certified HUBZone small business headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama with work in Houston, Texas, Huntsville, Alabama, and Lawton, Oklahoma. Since its founding in 1988, Tec-Masters has successfully executed projects for several Government organizations, including NASA, the U.S. Army, Navy, Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC), Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and National Security Agency (NSA), along with numerous commercial entities. TMI designs flight hardware for Government and commercial entities and uses Independent Research and Development (IR&D) funds for innovative projects like the Microgravity Research for Versatile Investigations (MaRVIn) system which will launch to the ISS in August on NG-19. Tec-Masters has a proven track record of delivering spaceflight hardware/software, sustaining engineering, mission integration, operations, and engineering services. Over the past 20 years, Tec-Masters has successfully delivered over 700 flight hardware items, integrated and tested over 79 ISS payloads, and supported over 58,000 hours of on-orbit operations.
For more information, please visit us at https://tecmasters.com
