Supernova Academy's Khan: Integrating Humanities, Arts & Sciences Can Transform Medical Education
Augmented Reality-based solutions are evolving the student learning experience, and playing a critical role in changing medical science from a disease-centric to a patient-centric treatment approach.
During the webinar, Irfan Khan, CEO and founder of Supernova Academy, will be discussing how ground-breaking technology that utilizes cutting-edge augmented reality will create new experiences for students and could bring immense change – and a profound advantage -- to the medical education industry.
Khan will be detailing his thoughts on how technology will open doors to integrating Humanities, Arts and Sciences into medical science to help drive a more patient-centric approach, rather than the commonly practiced disease-centric approach. Implementing "design thinking" is critical to this patient approach, providing a more diversified medical education and human centric care for the patient.
The CCIT Forum is a platform for pre-ideation, ideation (informal and formal; latter through design thinking strategies) and early-stage incubation – both from the teaching/learning perspective as well as basic entrepreneurship skills (i.e., early company formation). As a unique innovation and incubation hub, CCIT is promoting a better future using 21st-century skills of critical, creative, innovative, intra/entrepreneurial thinking, and tools of design principles steeped in empathy.
"AR-based technology has the potential to revolutionize the educational landscape for educators and students alike," said Supernova's Khan. "The goal is to provide cutting edge, immersive AR-based training and educational programs that effectively enhance and advance how students learn."
Supernova's technology combines comprehensive education with immersive and interactive learning to deliver innovative solutions and programs for education institutions. The company offers a full spectrum of courses geared towards a variety of topics, including human anatomy and physiology.
About Supernova Academy Inc.
Supernova Academy Inc (https://supernovaacademyincorporated.com/
