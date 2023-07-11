 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Fashion And Beauty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2023
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Follow on Google News

IA Models Nyc: The Pioneering Modeling Agency Redefining Diversity In The Fashion Industry

Join IA Models NYC as we revolutionize the fashion industry with our relaunch, promoting authentic representation and embracing diversity like never before.
By:
 
NEW YORK - July 11, 2023 - PRLog -- IA Models NYC, a ground-breaking modeling agency, is delighted to announce its highly anticipated relaunch under the visionary leadership of Noah Love, a prominent black queer model. With a strong commitment to fostering a healthy and inclusive industry experience, IA Models NYC is dedicated to nurturing the careers of models of color, trans models, and non-binary models. The agency's reemergence marks a significant milestone in the fashion world, as it is the first of its kind, owned and operated by a queer black model.

Driven by a passion for authentic storytelling and creative excellence, IA Models NYC seeks to shift the industry's focus away from superficial trends and towards genuine representation. Rather than simply relying on the hype of inclusivity, IA Models NYC aims to create an environment where all people and their unique stories are embraced and celebrated.

As the agency prepares to relaunch on July 15th, 2023, IA Models NYC is poised to reshape the landscape of the fashion industry by cultivating relationships based on creativity, integrity, and mutual respect. Noah Love's leadership, combined with his own experiences as a member of marginalized communities, positions him as an empathetic and influential force in the agency's mission to redefine beauty standards and challenge industry norms.

IA Models NYC's dedication to promoting a healthy and inclusive industry experience is reflected in its core values, which can be found on their website, https://www.iamodelsnyc.com. The agency prioritizes the well-being and professional growth of its models, fostering an environment where they feel empowered, supported, and represented.

Noah Love shared his excitement about the relaunch, stating, "IA Models NYC is more than just an agency; it's a movement that advocates for authentic representation and empowers models to be their true selves. By providing a nurturing space for models of color, trans models, and non-binary models, we are actively working towards a future where diversity is celebrated, and beauty knows no boundaries."

IA Models NYC's relaunch promises an array of captivating campaigns, runway shows, and collaborations that will captivate the fashion industry and inspire audiences worldwide. The agency invites industry professionals, influencers, and enthusiasts alike to join them in this transformative journey.

About IA Models NYC:

IA Models NYC is a pioneering modeling agency headquartered in New York City. Founded and operated by Noah Love, a black queer model, the agency is dedicated to promoting a healthy and inclusive industry experience for models of color, trans models, and non-binary models. IA Models NYC aims to redefine beauty standards and advocate for authentic representation in the fashion industry. To learn more, please visit www.iamodelsnyc.com.

Media Contact
Noah Love & Associates Inc. / Noah Love
***@noahloveassociates.com
9176947128
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@noahloveassociates.com Email Verified
Tags:Fashion And Beauty
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 11, 2023
Noah Love & Associates News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jul 11, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share