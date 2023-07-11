Follow on Google News
IA Models Nyc: The Pioneering Modeling Agency Redefining Diversity In The Fashion Industry
Join IA Models NYC as we revolutionize the fashion industry with our relaunch, promoting authentic representation and embracing diversity like never before.
Driven by a passion for authentic storytelling and creative excellence, IA Models NYC seeks to shift the industry's focus away from superficial trends and towards genuine representation. Rather than simply relying on the hype of inclusivity, IA Models NYC aims to create an environment where all people and their unique stories are embraced and celebrated.
As the agency prepares to relaunch on July 15th, 2023, IA Models NYC is poised to reshape the landscape of the fashion industry by cultivating relationships based on creativity, integrity, and mutual respect. Noah Love's leadership, combined with his own experiences as a member of marginalized communities, positions him as an empathetic and influential force in the agency's mission to redefine beauty standards and challenge industry norms.
IA Models NYC's dedication to promoting a healthy and inclusive industry experience is reflected in its core values, which can be found on their website, https://www.iamodelsnyc.com. The agency prioritizes the well-being and professional growth of its models, fostering an environment where they feel empowered, supported, and represented.
Noah Love shared his excitement about the relaunch, stating, "IA Models NYC is more than just an agency; it's a movement that advocates for authentic representation and empowers models to be their true selves. By providing a nurturing space for models of color, trans models, and non-binary models, we are actively working towards a future where diversity is celebrated, and beauty knows no boundaries."
IA Models NYC's relaunch promises an array of captivating campaigns, runway shows, and collaborations that will captivate the fashion industry and inspire audiences worldwide. The agency invites industry professionals, influencers, and enthusiasts alike to join them in this transformative journey.
About IA Models NYC:
IA Models NYC is a pioneering modeling agency headquartered in New York City. Founded and operated by Noah Love, a black queer model, the agency is dedicated to promoting a healthy and inclusive industry experience for models of color, trans models, and non-binary models. IA Models NYC aims to redefine beauty standards and advocate for authentic representation in the fashion industry. To learn more, please visit www.iamodelsnyc.com.
