Careington Benefit Solutions Announces Launch of New Dental & Vision Insurance Plans through QuoteS
With dental plan expertise and dental benefits administration as core competencies, Careington Benefit Solutions wanted to broaden its suite of offerings available through QuoteSavant to include dental insurance. While consumers have the self-service option to shop insurance offerings through the website, QuoteSavant's team of licensed client advisors help find a customized plan to best suit the needs and budgets of individuals and their families. QuoteSavant's wide selection of dental plans are accepted by quality dentists across the nation through several top-name carriers.
With the success of its new dental insurance service, QuoteSavant wanted to further expand its insurance coverage options to include vision. Now, QuoteSavant client advisors help match consumers with a variety of affordable vision plans and eye care benefits through a nationally leading carrier. Most plans provide discounts on eye exams, lens fitting and routine eyeglass exams, and some include full coverage for prescription eyeglasses.
"We are proud to offer dental and vision insurance options for our growing customer base through our QuoteSavant brand," Careington Benefit Solutions Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing Chuck Misasi said. "After successfully helping people find coverage for a variety of insurance products, we are pleased that our Savants can also help match consumers with the best dental and vision insurance to meet their unique needs."
QuoteSavant aims to bring an elevated, concierge-style approach to shopping for insurance. Client advisors compare, quote and enroll consumers and their families in affordable insurance plans.
"QuoteSavant has been a growing brand for Careington Benefit Solutions, helping consumers to easily shop for coverage through experienced agents who understand the complexity of finding insurance," CEO Stewart Sweda said. "We hope to continue to expand the ways in which we can help consumers save time and money with our customer-centric insurance comparison service."
Beyond the new dental and vision plans, QuoteSavant's insurance offerings include home, auto, teen driver, classic car, pet, umbrella, life, Medicare Advantage and more.
About Careington Benefit Solutions
Careington Benefit Solutions, an affiliate of Careington International Corporation, is a nationally licensed insurance agency and Third Party Administrator that provides a range of competitive insurance product options and comprehensive suite of administration services, including claims administration, individual and group billing, premium collection, enrollment, policy fulfillment, custom product manufacturing and more to support our many diverse clients, including large insurance companies. Our flexibility in the level of administrative support we provide allows us to customize any client solution as an a-la-carte scenario or a complete turnkey option as a single-source product, service and administrative solution. Careington Benefit Solutions includes a direct-to-consumer brand, QuoteSavant, created to help consumers navigate the complex process of buying insurance. Our licensed agents shop top plans and provide quotes to help individuals find coverage to fit their budgets. To learn more about QuoteSavant's personalized policy shopping process, visit www.quotesavant.com. For more information on Careington Benefit Solutions' insurance product options and customized insurance administration services, please visit www.careingtonbenefitsolutions.com.
